Chennai, September 24: Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi, Vikram Prabhu and music director Anirudh are among those who have been named by the Tamil Nadu government for its prestigious Kalaimamani Awards. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced the winners of its prestigious Kalaimamani Awards for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively. For the unaware, the Kalaimamani Award is the Tamil Nadu government's highest civilian honour bestowed on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the fields of arts, literature, and culture.

While the names of actors S J Suryah, actress Sai Pallavi and director Lingusamy along with stunt choreographer Super Subbarayan figured in the list of 30 people picked for the prestigious Award in the year 2021, the names of actor Vikram Prabhu and lyricist Viveka figured in the list of 30 picked for the year 2022. ‘Thandel’ Star Sai Pallavi Dances Her Heart Out With Sister Pooja Kannan at Cousin’s Wedding; Netizens Call It ‘Mind-Blowing’ (Watch Viral Video).

Actor Manikandan, who has been delivering back-to-back superhits, actor George Maryan, whose supporting role in the blockbuster film 'Dragon' came in for immense appreciation, one of India's top music directors music director Anirudh and well known singer Shwetha Mohan were among the winners announced for the year 2023.

Dance choreographer Sandy, who has also acted in the Telugu superhit film Kishkindhapuri and the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah, has also been named in the list of winners of the Kalaimamani Awards for the year 2023. ‘Killer’: AR Rahman Roped In As Music Director of SJ Suryah’s Upcoming Film (See Post).

Soon after the announcement, director Lingusamy, in a video clip, expressed his happiness and gratitude. He said, "They have announced a Kalaimamani Award for me. Thank you very much. I have read an essay penned by the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Murasoli in which he had said that the winners of this award must accept it like the kiss of a mother. I like that." The director, who said he was very happy about having won the award, thanked all the technicians, actors who had worked with him until now, his friends and family.

"It is only when I see their happiness that I feel I have to do much more, that I have a long way still to go. To all my gurus, to whom I bow down, to my master guru Raji, I am indebted to say thank you. I also thank producer R B Choudhary, who gave me my first film," he added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).