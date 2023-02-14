Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): The Sleeping Horse a digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, India; announced its formal launch, with the mint (sale) of its first - FREE MINT NFT token, an ERC1155 variant NFT with 5,555 supplies. The NFT has been developed on Polygon's (Matic) currency, which is a homegrown technology & is powering Meta too. The NFTs use-case is one-of-a-kind, as users mint it for free, but are asked to sell for any amount of Matic; they'd want to. The agency would then take a revenue share of 5% from the secondary sale & donate the final accumulated revenue for the betterment of unprivileged children. The NFT can be minted from their website's project page - https://bit.ly/TSHFreeMintNFT

The agency has made a total pivot to the Web3 space after serving initial years in the traditional & digital marketing industry. TSH will strongly focus on platform strategy consulting and developing highly experiential Web 3.0 marketing solutions for clients.

Tanmay Chaudhari, Founder, TSH, said, "The Web 3.0 domain is in its very initial days with a lot of upsurges & pitfalls, scams, rollercoaster rides & whatnot. Our commitment as a growth partner is for a smooth transition of a brand from 2.0 to 3.0 scenario."

Tanmay has well served the music industry being a singer/musician & has worked with A.R Rahman, Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal, Sukhvinder Singh, Ranjit Barot, etc. Has been the voice/composed music for brands Hike Messenger, Fastrack, TATA, Sprite & many more. His previous stints were with TATA, Shemaroo, Rajshri, Everymedia where he was actively involved into the marketing activities.

TSH has a strong team of 40+ professionals who have served leading agencies in the industry including Ogilvy, Mullen Lowe Lintas, Publicis, McCann, Redifussion, Dentsu, DDB Mudra.

