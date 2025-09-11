PNN

New Delhi [India], September 11: Rohan Corporation, one of India's most trusted and visionary real estate developers with over 32 years of industry legacy, proudly announces the launch of Rohan Marina One- India's first-ever residential project where every home offers uninterrupted views of the ArabianSea. Strategically located at the pristine NITK Beach Road, Surathkal, Mangaluru, this pioneering project is set to redefine the luxury coastal living experience and emerge as the top investment choice for homebuyers across India.

Also Read | US Tariffs: United States' Trade Policy Estimated To Lower South Korea's Economic Growth Rate by 0.45% in 2025.

Spanning 8.2 acres, Rohan Marina One comprises 433 ultra-luxury homes across two iconic towers -The Retreat and The Resort - designed to deliver unmatched comfort, sophistication, and exclusivity. With its breathtaking sea-facing homes, world-class amenities, and serene environment, this project is designed for those who seek peace, green beaches, and a long-term, sustainable investment.

A Rare Blend of Green, Peace, and Profitable Investment

Also Read | ‘India-Pakistan Match Should Go On’: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing of Plea Seeking Cancellation of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Rohan Marina One is not just a residential development - it's an extraordinary opportunity to own one of India's most coveted addresses. Whether you're from Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, or any part of India, this project represents the perfect blend of lifestyle and smart investment. As part of its strategic vision, Rohan Corporation is expanding PAN India, aiming to replicate the success of Rohan Marina One and offer landmark developments in key locations nationwide.0

"This is more than a project - it's a vision to deliver coastal luxury living to India's discerning homebuyers. For the first time, every home offers uninterrupted sea views, bringing peace and green nature right to your doorstep. Rohan Marina One stands as a symbol of our intent to expand across India, delivering landmark developments that blend aesthetics, strength, and sustainability."- Dr. Rohan Monteiro, MD, Rohan Corporation

Unmatched Amenities, Unparalleled Experience

* Infinity-edge rooftop pool and Olympic-size swimming pool with ocean views* Sky-high banquet halls, discotheque, fine-dining restaurants, and party lounges* Professional badminton, squash, and tennis courts, mini soccer field, and jogging tracks* Dedicated wellness zones - yoga decks, meditation rooms, male & female spas* Fully-equipped business center, EV charging stations, and multipurpose decks* Children's play zones, pets park, picnic lawns, viewing decks, and family gathering spaces

Strategic Location, Global and Domestic Connectivity

Located just 32 minutes from Mangaluru International Airport, with direct access to major hubs like Manipal, Udupi, Kerala, and weekend escapes such as Kudremukh, Sringeri, Murdeshwar, and Goa -the project offers the perfect combination of privacy, peace, and accessibility.

Built for Tomorrow

Employing advanced MIVAN technology, SRC cement, epoxy-coated steel, and SS308-grade railings with toughened glass, every home is crafted for strength, safety, and longevity - ensuring not just adream home, but a smart, future-proof investment.

Why Now Is The Time to Invest

In an era where green spaces, low-density coastal living, and sustainable investments are highly sought after, Rohan Marina One stands unrivaled. With limited homes available and the unique promise of uninterrupted sea-facing views, this is the ultimate opportunity for discerning Indian homebuyers and investors.

About Rohan Corporation

For over 32 years, Rohan Corporation has been a hallmark of trust, innovation, and excellence in India's real estate sector. With over 25 landmark projects in Mangaluru and growing PAN India, Rohan Corporation continues to deliver exceptional residential and commercial developments that combine timeless beauty, sustainability, and lasting value.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)