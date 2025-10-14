NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 14: Dr. Sandeep Vohra, a globally respected psychiatrist and pioneer in digital mental health, unveiled India's first patented emotional wellness screening tool the Emotional Wellness Index (EWI). Developed over a decade of research in collaboration with Houston University, USA, the EWI is a 55-point digital screening scale designed to assess stress and emotional well-being in students and adults accurately. Patent-protected in India, this innovation positions India at the forefront of global emotional wellness solutions. Emotional Wellness Index used in 'No Worry No tension Healthcare Private Limited', has also received recognition of 'CNBC-TV18 HealthX Elevate Startups - Batch of 2025' on 13th October 2025.

Also Read | Babu M Palissery Dies: Veteran Two-Time Former Kerala CPIM MLA Passes Away at 67 in Thrissur Following Complaints of Breathlessness.

Recent data indicate that over 35% of Indian college students experience high stress or anxiety, highlighting the urgent need for proactive mental health interventions. The EWI enables mass screening on an unprecedented scale through digital platforms, facilitates the early identification of emotional distress, and promotes timely intervention, all while being cost-effective, confidential, and stigma-free. It also provides data-driven insights that help shape mental health policies, wellness programs, and personalized care strategies.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Sandeep Vohra, Founder of NWNT.ai, said, "Mental health is no longer a silent struggle - it is a critical pillar of personal and societal well-being. With the Emotional Wellness Index, we aim to transform how emotional health is understood, assessed, and addressed. Our vision is to make emotional wellness accessible, affordable, and stigma-free for everyone, reaching over 1 million people every month, and ensuring that mental health is recognized not as a privilege, but as a universal right."

Also Read | OTT Releases This Week: Exciting Films and Shows Including 'Santosh' and 'How To Train Your Dragon' - What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5.

International universities like the University of California, San Diego, have successfully integrated emotional wellness screening with structured counselling programs to support at-risk students. In India, Dr. Vohra and his team have partnered with Manav Rachna University to implement a similar model, beginning with comprehensive emotional well-being screening followed by ongoing support from on-campus counsellors.

Talking about EWI patent, Dr Taranjeet Duggal Dean School of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Sciences, said, "With over 35% of Indian college students reporting high stress or anxiety, our partnership with Dr. Vohra to introduce the Emotional Wellness Index at Manav Rachna University comes at a crucial time. This scientifically validated tool allows us to assess emotional well-being at scale, identify early signs of distress, and create a data-driven, compassionate campus culture where mental health is valued as deeply as academic excellence."

The role of EWI at platforms is also being utilized across 20 colleges of Pune University, in partnership with Apollo Telemedicine, to provide mental health access to college students. This demonstrates the power of combining technology with counseling to reach large populations.

These initiatives demonstrate that, with the right combination of screening, counseling, and follow-up support, institutions can significantly improve emotional well-being and foster a culture of proactive mental health. The Emotional Wellness Index is poised to become a transformative tool for organizations and governments, empowering individuals and communities to lead healthier, happier lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)