BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 12: In celebration of National Technology Day, VergeCloud, India's leading homegrown Content Delivery Network (CDN) and cybersecurity platform, announced a limited-time 50% discount on all its services. Running from May 11 to May 26, 2025, this two-week campaign is a powerful step towards accelerating digital excellence across the country.

Also Read | Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Negotiates With Microsoft for New Billion-Dollar Deal and Future IPO, Says Report.

Under the banner "Speed. Security. 50% Off. This Tech Day, Go VergeCloud," the campaign reaffirms VergeCloud's mission to support Indian businesses with faster, safer, and more resilient websites--delivered through India's own digital infrastructure.

"We believe that technology built in India should power India's digital future," said Dheeraj Chaudhary, Director of Technology of VergeCloud. "This National Technology Day, we are not just offering a discount--we are making a statement. A secure and high-performing web presence should be accessible to every Indian business, and VergeCloud is here to make that possible."

Also Read | Manchester United 0-2 West Ham Premier League 2024-25: Hammers Move Past Red Devils With Win at Old Trafford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Why VergeCloud?

- Built in India, for India - Optimized for Indian networks and traffic.

- Speed at Scale - Reduce page load times dramatically, improving user experience and SEO.

- Enterprise-Grade Security - DDoS protection, bot mitigation, and real-time threat monitoring.

- Trusted by India's Fastest Growing Brands - From startups to industry leaders.

This campaign is more than a promotion--it's a celebration of India's technological innovation. VergeCloud invites startups, SMBs, and enterprises alike to harness this opportunity to elevate their digital platforms.

To learn more or claim the offer, visit www.vergecloud.in/techday2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)