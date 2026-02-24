Images released by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) purportedly showing members it claims were killed in incidents linked to "Operation Herof (Phase 2)". (Photo: X/@TBPEnglish)

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has disclosed the names and backgrounds of seven of its members whom it claims were killed in incidents connected to its recently declared military campaign, "Operation Herof (Phase 2)," according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In separate statements issued by the organisation and its media outlet, Hakkal, the BLA stated that the deceased included operatives from its Majeed Brigade and other units active in Turbat, Noshki, and Gwadar.

Among them was Majid Baloch, also known as Commando Badal, son of Amjad Baloch and a resident of Sand Bazaar, Hoshap. The BLA said he joined the organisation in December 2023 and became a member of the Majeed Brigade in 2024.

According to the group, he was killed on January 29 in Turbat during an exchange of fire with Pakistani forces while en route to take part in Operation Herof, TBP reported.

Another individual identified by the BLA was Salim Baloch, also known as Molum, son of Abdul Sattar and a resident of Absar, Turbat.

The group stated that he had completed a master's degree in history from the University of the Punjab and joined the organisation's "mountain front" in September 2023 after previously facing detention.

The BLA claimed he was killed in Turbat on January 29 in a clash with security forces as preparations for Operation Herof were ongoing.

The organisation also named two brothers from Noshki, Allah Noor Jamaldini, also known as Rokin, and Asif Jamaldini, also known as Zubair, sons of Pir Bakhsh Jamaldini and residents of Qaziabad.

According to the BLA, Allah Noor became involved in the Baloch nationalist movement in March 2023 and later joined the BLA in July 2024, subsequently becoming part of the Majeed Brigade in August 2024.

Asif Jamaldini reportedly joined the movement in October 2024, entered the BLA in 2025, and later became affiliated with its Fateh Squad.

The group stated that both brothers were killed during Operation Herof in Noshki.

As per the BLA's account cited by TBP, Allah Noor Jamaldini participated in an attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Noshki, while Asif Jamaldini was assigned to a team responsible for breaching defensive positions.

The BLA described the deceased as members of its armed wing who lost their lives during the operation and subsequent confrontations.

Operation Herof was earlier announced by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a coordinated offensive targeting Pakistani security facilities across several locations in Balochistan, including Noshki, Turbat, and Gwadar. Pakistani authorities have not issued comprehensive official casualty figures related to the incidents, the TBP report noted. (ANI)

