Business News | India's Index of Industrial Production Records 3% Growth in March

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): India's Index of Industrial Production, a measure of industrial output, recorded a growth of 3 per cent in March 2025, as per the quick estimates released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

India's Index of Industrial Production records grew 2.9 per cent in February 2025. As per the revised calendar, the Quick Estimate of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will now be released on 28th of every month (or next working day if 28th is a holiday). The index is compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP. Earlier, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) used to be released on 12th of every month. Coming back to March estimates, the growth rates of the three sectors, mining, manufacturing and electricity for the month of March 2025 are 0.4 percent, 3.0 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 164.8 against 160.0 in March 2024. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of March 2025 stand at 156.8, 160.9 and 217.1 respectively.

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in March 2025 over March 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of March 2025 are - "Manufacture of basic metals" (6.9 per cent), "Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers" (10.3 per cent) and "Manufacture of electrical equipment" (15.7 per cent).

In the industry group "Manufacture of basic metals", item groups "Flat products of Alloy Steel ", "Pipes and tubes of Steel", "Bars and Rods of Mild steel" have shown significant contribution in growth.

In the industry group "Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers", item groups "Auto components/ spares and accessories", "Axle", "Bodies of trucks, lorries and trailers" have shown significant contribution in growth.

In the industry group "Manufacture of electrical equipment" item groups "Electric heaters", "Transformers (Small)", "End facing connector for optical fibres and cables" have shown significant contribution in growth. (ANI)

