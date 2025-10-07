HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 7: Komal Vaidya, India's representative, has bagged the prestigious Mrs International MUniverse 2025 (1st Runner-Up) title, along with the special title of MUniverse Ambassador, at the Miss & Mrs MUniverse (Millennium) Grand Pageant 2025. The grand event, owned by visionary entrepreneur Dato Dr. Reiss Tiara, was held on 21st September 2025 at the luxurious W Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and was nothing short of an extravagant affair.

The pageant promotes impactful causes including Love Earth, Love Ocean, and World Peace, bringing together women from across the globe to use their voices for change.

Komal, an architect from Mumbai, captivated audiences by showcasing her roots in a majestic national costume inspired by the regal legacy of Maharashtra. Draped in a custom nauvari saree, designed by Rahul Bhuyarkar, she embodied the strength and grace of Indian women. She further stunned the international stage in a striking black and gold evening gown, signifying elegance, power, and timeless beauty.

Guided by National Director Anjana Mascarenhas of Diva Pageants, Komal stood tall on the international stage, representing India with pride and dignity.

Speaking about her achievement, Komal said:

"This crown is not just about winning--it's about purpose. Representing India on a global stage is my honour, and I carry this responsibility with immense pride. If my journey proves anything, it's that women can rewrite their own stories and shape a better world."

The grand title of Mrs MUniverse 2025 was won by Mrs Russia, who took home the coveted crown.

