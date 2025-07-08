VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: The ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025, India's most comprehensive supply chain summit wrapped up with a remarkable showcase of the nation's most extraordinary supply chain stories, bringing together narratives that span from the world's highest battlefield to the infinite expanse of space. The two-day industry-defining summit, held on 26th and 27th June at Taj Palace, New Delhi, featured unprecedented insights into some of the most challenging and inspiring supply chain operations that define India's resilience and innovation.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: A Look at Top Five Performances From His Career As Former India Captain Turns 53.

Government officials shared strategic insights during the opening day sessions. Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Shahabuddin Yaqoob Quraishi emphasized the uncompromising standards required in election logistics, describing the massive scale of India's democratic exercise. "The Indian election is the biggest management exercise of its kind in the world, of any kind in the world. For us, 99% success is no success, it has to be 100%. In this entire exercise the allowance we will give for error is zero."

Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, outlined India's bold vision for cross-border infrastructure, "With over 15,000 km of land borders and cross-border trade surging from ₹5,000 crore to ₹78,000 crore last year, we are aiming to scale up to 89 Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) by 2047 to meet future trade targets."

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Akash Deep's Sister Akhand Jyoti Singh, Battling Cancer, Opens Up After His Sensational 10-Wicket Haul in India's Historic Win Over England at Edgbaston.

Dr. Murthy Remilla, Former Head Project Management, Gaganyaan Programme, ISRO, provided unprecedented insights into space supply chain management, emphasizing the industry's unique challenges and requirements. "If you want to start asking immediately what my ROI is in two years, please don't enter the space industry. The winning formula is patience. First, you should have patience to wait for the orders and then focus on the quality." he concluded, emphasizing the critical success factors for space supply chain management.

In a deeply moving segment titled "On the Road - Logistics from the Driver's Seat,"Rajesh Rawani, Indian Truck Driver and YouTube Vlogger, brought the human face of logistics to the forefront. Speaking not just as a driver but as a vital stakeholder in India's supply chain, Rawani made an impassioned appeal for recognition and dignity. His message resonated across the summit, highlighting critical issues of drivers as skilled professionals deserving respect and recognition, their readiness to adopt new technologies and training if included in system planning, the need for better rest stops, medical support, and predictable schedules, and the call for policy and business collaboration to elevate drivers' status in the logistics value chain.

Dr. Vandana Singh, Chairperson Aviation Cargo, Federation of Aviation Industry in India (FAII), spotlighted the transformative potential of India's air cargo sector during her special address on "India's Air Cargo Vision 2040: Infrastructure, Innovation & Investment.""Air cargo may constitute just 1% of total freight volume globally, but it carries over 35% of the total value of global trade," she emphasized, highlighting the sector's strategic importance. Confident about India's competitive position, she added, "India is here to stay and will move forward ahead of China in the global air cargo landscape." Her concluding remark captured the sector's boundless potential. "The sky is not the limit. It's the runway to new possibilities."

With over 150 industry leaders, 50+ transformative sessions, and participation from key policymakers, the ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025 emerged as more than a business summit, it became a celebration of human ingenuity and logistical excellence. As India accelerates toward its $5 trillion economic ambition, the extraordinary stories shared at the fest serve as inspiration and proof that Indian supply chain professionals are capable of achieving the seemingly impossible. The fest concluded with a renewed commitment to recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary men and women who keep India's supply chains moving, whether they're operating in sub-zero temperatures, launching satellites, ensuring democratic processes, securing borders, or driving trucks across the nation's highways.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)