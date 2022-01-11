The decision to resume the export of Indian mango was taken during the 12th India-USA Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held on November 23, 2021.

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Export of Indian mango to the United States (US) will start after a gap of two years and the volume of exports during 2022 is likely to surpass 1,095 million tonnes recorded in 2019-20, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday.

"The Central Government has secured the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for export of Indian mangoes to USA in the new season. Consumers in the United States (US) would now have access to excellent quality mangoes from India," the ministry said in a statement.

The export of Indian mangoes has been restricted by the USA since 2020 as USDA inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation facility due to restrictions imposed on international travel because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to resume the export of Indian mango was taken during the 12th India-USA Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held on November 23, 2021.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues.

Under the agreement, India and the US would follow joint protocol on irradiation for India's mango exports and pomegranate exports to the US and import of cherries and Alfalfa hay from the US.

"A revised work plan has been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight of preclearance of Irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both the countries," the ministry said.

There is good demand of Indian mangoes in the US. India exported 1,095 million tonnes of mango to the US in 2019-20. The value of the export during 2019-20 stood at $4.35 million.

"As per estimates received from the exporters, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the figures of 2019-20," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

As part of the mutual agreement, India will be able to export mangoes to the USA in the mango season commencing with the Alphonso variety of mangoes by March onwards.

The USDA approval would pave the way for exports from traditional mango production belts such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said that this would also provide an opportunity for the export of other delicious varieties of mangoes from North and East India such as Langra, Chausa, Dushehri, Fazli, etc from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

As per the "2 Vs 2" Agri market access agreement, export of pomegranate from India to the US will start from April 2022. India will also allow import of Alfalfa hay and cherries from the US beginning from April 2022. (ANI)

