New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): India needs a coordinated and parallel push in uranium mining, fuel reprocessing, heavy engineering capacity and long-term financing to accelerate its nuclear energy programme, according to a report by HDFC Mutual Fund.

The report highlighted that while nuclear energy is set to play a much larger role in India's energy transition, bridging existing gaps across the nuclear value chain will be critical to meet ambitious capacity targets.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-516 Lottery Result of 21.04.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

It noted that India took over two decades to build its current Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), whereas China was able to deliver a comparable plutonium fast breeder reactor in just 5-6 years.

The report said closing this gap would require simultaneous progress across key areas.

Also Read | Inside Rakesh Bedi's Mumbai Home: 'Dhurandhar' Star Shows Off His Private Den and Brand Wall in Farah Khan's Recent Vlog (Watch Video).

It stated, "Closing this gap demands parallel progress on Uranium mining, reprocessing throughput, heavy engineering capacity, and financing suited to the long tenor nuclear assets".

The report emphasised that nuclear energy is moving from being a small part of India's energy mix to becoming a strategic pillar in achieving the country's net-zero-by-2070 target. It added that recent policy developments are expected to support this transition.

Key measures highlighted include the SHANTI Act (2025), the Nuclear Energy Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, and proposed amendments to the Atomic Energy Act (1962) and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (2010).

The report stated that these steps are aimed at strengthening the legal, financial and institutional framework needed for scaling up nuclear capacity.

The report described Stage 2 of India's nuclear programme as the longest engineering phase, noting that with this phase now crossed, the sector is better positioned for faster growth.

On the "Target of 100 GW Nuclear Capacity by 2047," the report said India needs to commission 3.5-4 GW of nuclear capacity every year. This is nearly ten times the current pace of capacity addition.

It further stated that around half of the planned capacity is expected to come from indigenous 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, while the rest will be contributed by imported large reactors, Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMR-200), BARC's SMR-55, and fast breeder reactors being developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited.

The report concluded that sustained policy support and parallel development across fuel supply, infrastructure and financing will be essential to unlock the full potential of nuclear energy in India's long-term clean energy strategy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)