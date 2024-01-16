Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): IndiGo, India's leading airline, has initiated direct flight operations between Mumbai and Ayodhya, marking a significant leap in accessibility from the country's financial hub to the revered temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release, the daily direct flights, effective January 15, aim to enhance travel convenience for passengers.

Also Read | Delhi Water Cut Update: Water Supply To Be Affected in Several Areas on January 18 and 19, Says Jal Board.

IndiGo took the step of launching flights from the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, 2023.

Since then, the airline has been facilitating regular commercial flights connecting Ayodhya with Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says 'Nagaland People Should Feel Equal to All Others in Country' (Watch Video).

Expressing enthusiasm about the new route, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, stated, "We are pleased to commence direct flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya. With this, we have connected 3 major cities (Delhi, Ahmedabad and now Mumbai) to Ayodhya within weeks of the airport's inauguration. Our customers will now have multiple options connecting to Ayodhya from our extensive 6E network, within India as well as overseas".

He added, "As India's leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity across the country and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences."

Ayodhya, steeped in religious, historical, and cultural significance, stands as the sacred birthplace of Lord Rama.

The city is adorned with ancient temples, ghats, and sacred sites that attract pilgrims and tourists globally.

Among these landmarks, the much-anticipated Ram Mandir holds a prominent place.

From January 15, Flight No. 6E 5378 is to depart from Mumbai at 12:30 pm and land in Avyodhya at 2:45 pm daily.

Flight No. 6E 5379 is to depart from Ayodhya at 3:15 pm and land in Mumbai at 5:40 pm daily.

The new route aims to cater to the increasing demand for accessible air travel to Ayodhya, facilitating smoother journeys for pilgrims, tourists, and regular travellers alike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)