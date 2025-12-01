VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1: Indo National Limited (Nippo) today marked a historic milestone with the release of a commemorative postal stamp honouring the 100th birth anniversary of its founder, Late Shri P. Obul Reddy -- a visionary industrialist, philanthropist, and cultural patron whose contributions shaped India's electrical and electronics landscape.

Also Read | 'I'll Kill You, Your Teeth Are Bad': Newlywed in Uttar Pradesh's Banda Files Case Against Husband, In-Laws for Dowry Harassment.

The event witnessed the presence of the entire Reddy family, including his sons, daughters, and grandchildren, who shared heartfelt reflections on his journey -- from building an iconic battery business to creating a diversified industrial legacy.

Reaffirming the organisation's commitment to its founding ethos, Mr. Aditya Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Indo National Limited, assured attendees that the company will continue to carry forward Shri Obul Reddy's vision with renewed purpose and responsibility.

Also Read | La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Draws With Girona As Barcelona Takes Top Spot in Standings.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Suneeta Reddy highlighted the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit shared by Shri P. Obul Reddy and Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, "There is often a perception that South Indians do not take risks, but both Dr. P. C. Reddy and Mr. P. Obul Reddy were exceptions. They came from villages in Andhra Pradesh and built their futures through hard work and perseverance," she said.

She recalled Mr. Obul Reddy's pioneering ventures across dry cell batteries, televisions (Dynavision), lighting (Dyna Lamps) and more. "While stamps may be seen as traditional, this commemorative stamp is a powerful symbol of his industry contributions, his service to the arts, and his philanthropic legacy. For him, it was always people before products."

The commemorative stamp was officially released by Major Manoj M., IPoS, Director of Postal Services, Chennai. In his address, he acknowledged Apollo's noble mission of saving lives and noted that this stamp marks the seventh corporate stamp. In a lighter vein, he remarked that while traditional stamps hold nostalgic value, the Postal Department is now moving toward digital stamps as part of its future-ready initiatives.

The event concluded on a grand note, attended by dignitaries, close friends of Shri Obul Reddy, the entire Nippo and Apollo teams, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of a man whose work continues to inspire across industries and generations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)