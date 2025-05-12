North Sumatra [Indonesia], May 12 (ANI): An international seminar addressing human rights abuses on the Uyghur community was held on May 5, 2025, at the Nusantara Muslim University of Al Washliyah (UMN) in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.

According to the Centre for Uyghur Studies, the event was co-organised to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in East Turkistan and advocate for global solidarity with Uyghur Muslims.

In a recent X post, the Centre for Uyghur Studies shared highlights from an international seminar that opened with the Indonesian national anthem, the university's anthem, and a recitation from the Quran, followed by prayers.

This ceremonial beginning, as cited by the Centre for Uyghur Studies, aimed to establish a solemn and respectful tone ahead of the discussions centred on state repression and faith-based discrimination.

In his inaugural address, HM Jamil, the Rector of UMN, emphasised the importance of unity within the Muslim world. Drawing comparisons between the Uyghur struggle and the plight of other marginalised Muslim communities, as reported by the Centre for Uyghur Studies, he called on participants to deepen their understanding of these issues.

Also addressing the gathering, Astrid Nadya Rizqita, President of OIC Youth Indonesia, highlighted "the need for Muslim youth around the world to stand in solidarity with the Uyghurs."

Her remarks, as per the Centre for Uyghur Studies, focused on mobilising students to take action through education and advocacy.

The panel included several experts, among them Executive Director Abdulhakim Idris, who provided a detailed account of China's policies in East Turkistan. As cited by the Centre for Uyghur Studies, he labelled the situation as a "genocide" and underscored the international community's responsibility to act.

Academic insights were also shared by Hasan Asari from UIN Sumatera Utara and Nelvitia Purba from UMN. Their presentations, according to the Centre for Uyghur Studies, explored the historical roots of Islamophobia and analysed the mechanisms of China's religious suppression targeting Uyghur Muslims.

The session closed with remarks from H Masyhuril Khamis, Chairman of Al Jam'iyatul Washliyah, who urged students to remain informed and stand in solidarity with the Uyghur people. His call to action, as reported by the Centre for Uyghur Studies, encouraged attendees to view advocacy for Uyghur rights as a moral and faith-based duty. (ANI)

