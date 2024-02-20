VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 20: Indosup's journey in the construction procurement arena has been nothing short of spectacular. From a modest 4 crores in the first year to a staggering leap of 38 crores in a single deal, the startup is now on the verge of reshaping the industry landscape. Anticipating a transformative future, Indosup sets its sights on an unprecedented 300+ crores in revenue in the upcoming year.

A Rapid Ascension:

The startup's trajectory began with a promising 4 crores in the first year, swiftly escalating to an impressive 22 crores in the second. Now, with a single deal surpassing their entire annual revenue from the previous year, Indosup is making waves in the industry.

Game-Changing 38 Crores Deal:

Indosup's recent coup involves clinching a substantial order worth 38 crores for PEB Structures from the prestigious CCI Group. This transformative deal not only cements Indosup's position as a key player but also reshapes expectations for their future endeavors.

Strategic Prowess with PEB Structures:

At the core of Indosup's triumph is the strategic focus on Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) Structures. Beyond the cost-effectiveness and durability, these structures underscore Indosup's capacity to facilitate large-scale transactions efficiently.

Impact on Construction Procurement Landscape:

Indosup's success reverberates across the construction procurement landscape, disrupting conventional norms and setting new standards for efficiency and innovation. The startup's user-friendly platform, coupled with transparency, positions it as a catalyst for change.

Future Outlook: 300+ Crs Revenue Projection:

The climax of Indosup's narrative lies in its ambitious projection for the coming year - a colossal 300+ crores in revenue. This audacious goal signifies not just growth but a paradigm shift in how the construction procurement industry operates.

Conclusion:

Indosup's journey, punctuated by exponential growth and a game-changing 38 crores deal, paints a picture of a startup at the forefront of transformative change. As they anticipate an awe-inspiring 300+ crores in revenue for the upcoming year, Indosup is poised to redefine the very fabric of success in construction procurement.

The visionary leadership at CCI Group, notably Naresh Sharma, managing director at CCI played a pivotal role in entrusting Indosup, propelling their trajectory towards unprecedented growth.

