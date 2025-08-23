VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 23: India's favourite online travel portal HappyEasyGo (HEG) has released a special travel deal in partnership with IndusInd Bank Credit Cards. This limited-period offer lets customers save up to Rs700 per traveller on domestic air ticket bookings. Customers can avail these discounts by merely entering the promo code HEGINDUSIND while booking their flights on HappyEasyGo website or mobile app.

This thrilling tie-up between IndusInd Bank and HappyEasyGo adds value to Indian travellers, making air ticket reservations even more economical and rewarding than before. Whether it is a holiday trip with family, business, or an unplanned break, this deal guarantees substantial discounts for IndusInd Bank credit card holders throughout India.

Offer Details at a Glance:

1) Eligible On: Domestic air ticket reservations.

2) Booking Validity: 18 August 2025 to 03 October 2025.

3) Discount Range: Flat Rs700 discount per passenger (Maximum passengers per booking is 9)

4) Eligibility: The offer is applicable to IndusInd Bank Credit Card holders only

5) Promo Code: HEGINDUSIND

6) Booking Platform: HappyEasyGo website and app

Booking Period: 18 August 2025 to 03 October 2025

HappyEasyGo's Promise of Budget-Friendly Travel

Since its launch, HappyEasyGo has been transforming Indian travel by reducing the cost of flights and accommodations. The leader in providing the most attractive deals in travel booking, HEG has continued to launch customer-centric campaigns in association with premier banks and financial institutions. This new tie-up with IndusInd Bank adds even greater strength to the company's vision of making travel affordable and accessible for all.

Commenting on the roll-out of this special campaign, a HappyEasyGo official Mr Borris Zha CEO and Founder stated:

"Travel should be affordable and hassle-free, we believe. This collaboration with IndusInd Bank is yet another step towards offering unparalleled value for our consumers. With increased demand for domestic travel, we are glad to provide IndusInd Bank credit cardholders with exclusive offers that will make their trips even more special."

Why This Offer Matters

Over the last few years, India has seen a strong upsurge in domestic tourism, propelled by greater connectivity, improved infrastructure, and altered travel behaviour. Indians are post-pandemic hungrier than ever to discover off-the-beaten-path attractions, take spontaneous weekend getaways, or visit relatives and friends in other parts of the nation.

But increasing airfare tends to hit travel expenses hard. By providing flat discounts of as much as Rs700 per person, HappyEasyGo and IndusInd Bank are helping to tackle this issue head-on. Those traveling in family groups can save heavily on their reservations, with solo travellers and business passengers also receiving instant cost savings.

About HappyEasyGo

Established with the aim of making travel accessible and affordable, HappyEasyGo has emerged as one of India's most reliable online travel booking websites in a matter of no time. Providing a plethora of flight and hotel booking services, HEG has always ensured customers the best deals in the industry, hassle-free booking experiences, and unparalleled customer support. With millions of customers appreciating its services, the brand continues to shake the online travel industry with innovative partnerships, festive campaigns, and reward-based loyalty.

Book Now at: https://happyeasygo.com/coupon/hegindusind

