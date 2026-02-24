New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy met Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday in New Delhi to discuss the ongoing various airport projects across Telangana.

In the meeting, the two ministers conducted a comprehensive joint review of various Airport projects in Telangana, including but not limited to Warangal, Adilabad and Pedapalli.

The Ministers also decided to set up regular review meetings so that the projects in Telangana could be expedited and any issues arising could be resolved at the earliest.

In Warangal, as Land acquisition has been completed, the total land for the airport has come to 953 acres, giving scope for building a 2500 metre runway. Design and scope of work are being finalised so that the foundation stone may be laid in July 2026.

In Adilabad, land acquisition for airport building, parking and infrastructure is yet to commence, though the existing land under the Ministry of Defence will be used for the runway. The Ministries of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Defence are working out modalities for joint usage of the airport.

In Pedapalli, 980 acres have been identified for an airport, and the feasibility study by AAI is being done.

Earlier on January 29, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu held bilateral meetings with ministerial delegations from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the Dominican Republic on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, highlighting India's growing global footprint in civil aviation.

In a post on X, Kinjarapu said, "On the sidelines of Wings India 2026, I held bilateral meetings with ministerial delegations from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the Dominican Republic. The participation of 20 countries in India's flagship civil aviation event reflects strong global confidence in India's aviation leadership under the inspiring guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

During the bilateral discussions, the minister said he emphasised manufacturing, skills development and training, and sustainability as key areas for deeper international cooperation.

These engagements took place as Kinjarapu inaugurated 'Wings India 2026' at Begumpet Airport on January 28, marking the start of one of Asia's largest aviation summits. The biennial event continued till January 31, bringing together key stakeholders from across the global aviation ecosystem. (ANI)

