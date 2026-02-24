Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): A group of 20 people forced their way into its campus in Bengaluru, Azim Premji University said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the group "shouted slogans, vandalised some of the property, and assaulted a few of the security guards and students".

The University strongly condemned "the ruckus and violence" by the "external group of people".

It said the incident was reported to the police, which took action.

"Today evening around 6 pm a group of 20 people forced their way into our campus in Bangalore. They shouted slogans, vandalised some of the property, and assaulted a few of our security guards and students. We reported the incident immediately to the local Police Station (Sarjapura, Bangalore). The Police acted swiftly and rounded them up," the statement said.

The University said the group was protesting about an incident they claimed was taking place in the campus, but this event, allegedly planned by a small group of students, did not happen at all.

"Those who had forced their entry into our campus were protesting about an event that they claimed was going to be held on our campus. The Azim Premji University had not authorised any event of this nature. The University follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus," the university said.

"This event, which was allegedly planned by a small group of students, did not happen at all. We strongly condemn the ruckus and violence that was unleashed on our campus by this external group of people," it added. (ANI)

