Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India's leading hybrid learning platform, proudly announces the launch of AINA, an advanced Voice-First AI Mentor poised to redefine exam preparation for millions of students across the country.

Designed as more than just a chatbot, AINA blends the empathy of a dedicated mentor with the precision of cutting-edge AI, empowering learners with instant doubt resolution, deep concept clarity, test analytics, motivational support, and personalized strategy all accessible anytime, anywhere.

Sushma Boppana, CEO and Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions said, "Learning becomes truly transformative when students are empowered with the right tools, engaged meaningfully through technology, and guided along a structured, personalized path. With AINA, we are taking a bold step toward making this vision a reality. Every learner, regardless of where they come from, now has access to a trusted mentor, one who not only provides answers but also inspires confidence, nurtures motivation, and stands by them even in the toughest moments of their academic journey. AINA is more than just technology; it is about creating a human-like connection that helps students unlock their true potential."

"As we unveil AINA, we're not just introducing another AI product, we are pioneering a new era of intelligent, human-centric mentorship for the Indian student community. Our collaboration with global leaders like Google Cloud and IIIT-Hyderabad ensures that cutting-edge research meets real-life student needs. Already, AINA boasts an impressive 96.7% response accuracy, resolves over 2 Lakh+ student doubts monthly within an average of just 5 seconds, and offers guidance in nine Indian languages plus English," said Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn.

Unmatched Accessibility and Reach

With Infinity Learn's footprint spanning close to 1 million paid learners across 10,000+ schools, AINA is available to both paid and non-paid users. Strategic partnerships with state education departments are also underway to bring AINA's transformative capabilities to underserved government schools, reinforcing the company's vision of democratizing mentorship for every learner.

A Shift from Content Delivery to Intelligent Mentorship

AINA tackles one of the education industry's biggest challenges: true personalization at scale. Unlike generic edtech tools, AINA delivers context-aware support analyzing performance, detecting learning gaps, and creating targeted improvement plans while providing the motivational push that only a real mentor can offer.

A Landmark for EdTech, a Lifeline for Learners

"With AINA, every student, whether in a metro or a remote village, can access world-class guidance, academic expertise, and emotional support. We are making personalized mentorship truly scalable and equitable," added Ujjwal Singh.

For the education industry, AINA is more than a technological leap; it sets a new standard for outcome-based, student-first innovation. For families and schools, AINA gives every learner a mentor at their fingertips, ready to answer, guide, and motivate 24/7.

Key Highlights:

- 96.7% overall response accuracy (97% for NEET 2025, 95% for JEE Mains 2025)

- Over 2 lakh+ doubts resolved each month

- Instant answers--average response time: 5 seconds

- Multilingual mentorship: English + 9 Indian languages

- Voice-first experience, emulating a supportive "elder-sister" guide

- Data-driven insights, with years of curated curriculum and student-performance data

- Closed-loop system: complete integration with Infinity Learn for content alignment, student safety, and zero distractions

Link to download the app and meet AINA : https://tinyurl.com/aina-prs

