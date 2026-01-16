PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 16: Global cloud communications platform Infobip, announced a series of key leadership changes, effective 1 January 2026, supporting the company's rapid growth and innovation agenda. These appointments promote experienced leaders from within the company, reflecting Infobip's commitment to nurture internal talent and aligning leadership with strategic goals to deliver greater value to customers and partners.

Also Read | BMC Elections Results 2026 Live News Updates: Vote Counting Begins at 23 Locations in Mumbai.

- Infobip announces key leadership changes with promotions of internal executives, effective 1 January 2026

Kreso Zmak has been appointed as Chief Innovation Officer (CINO), a new position in which he will lead company-wide change initiatives ensuring that innovation efforts are tightly aligned with business goals. As AI is the driving force of innovation, a big focus will be on enabling and accelerating AI adoption across Infobip's product portfolio and steering the organization's broader transformation into an AI-first company.

Also Read | BMC Election Result 2026 Live Streaming: Watch Ward-Wise Mumbai Results.

Ante Pamukovic has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role as CRO, Ante Pamukovic is the strategic architect for revenue driving sustainable growth through global alignment, innovation, and operational excellence. One of the key priorities will be leveraging automation through AI and Go-To-Market strategies to enhance the value and experience delivered to Infobip's customers worldwide.

In addition, Veselin Vukovic is joining theBoard of Directors as Chief Alliances Officer. Veselin, who joined Infobip in 2010, has been Chief Alliances Officer since January 2025 and now takes on responsibilities as new Board member overseeing Infobip's business operations and is responsible for approving key governance, strategic, and operational decisions.

Furthermore, Igor Dvorsak has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing all VP General Managers to streamline organizational structure and enhancing regional coordination. Igor also takes responsibility for Strategy Development and Market Intelligence, enabling a more integrated approach to leveraging insights that drive operational excellence and support for regional teams.

Silvio Kutic, CEO and founder of Infobip, said: "By appointing these senior executives from within the company, we are strengthening our leadership framework to seize the opportunities ahead. Having grown with Infobip for many years, these leaders embody our company's journey. This year, we celebrate our 20th anniversary, marking two decades of innovation and growth. To support our long-term strategy and maintain our lead, we must be prepared to continually restart and evolve, consistently adapting to the needs of our customers and the market."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

Recent award wins include:

- Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)- Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025)- Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)- Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)- Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)- Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)- Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)- Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research's RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)- Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)- Infobip named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)