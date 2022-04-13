Mumbai, April 13: The share price of India's second-largest IT firm Infosys was trading 0.43 per cent higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday ahead of the fourth quarter earning announcements.

Trading in Infosys shares started on a positive note at Rs 1759.45 at the BSE against its previous day's close at Rs 1741.45. At 1.06 pm, Infosys was trading 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1748.90.

Infosys was trading in the positive despite weakness in the market. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 208.93 points or 0.36 per cent down at 58,367.44 points. Stock Market Update: Sensex Rises 320 Points; FMCG, Financial Stocks Climb.

Infosys is scheduled to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter and also the full year 2021-22 later in the day. (ANI)

