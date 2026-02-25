Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): The makers of 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' have dismissed reports claiming the film's teaser was pulled following court intervention.

Sunshine Pictures issued a statement that said, "...would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material."

The statement further read, "Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms. We strongly urge media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports. Such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court ordered the makers of The Kerala Story 2 to arrange a screening of the Hindi film for the court in Kochi before its release on Friday.

The Kerala Story 2, the sequel of the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, which released in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

The sequel has sparked strong reactions since its trailer launch. Opposition leaders, celebrities and several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda", while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.

In an interview with ANI, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh asserted that if he had shown anything wrong or misleading in the film, he would "leave filmmaking." (ANI)

