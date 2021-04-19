Copenhagen [Denmark], Apr 19 (ANI): Fintech innovation cluster Copenhagen Fintech on Monday announced collaboration with IT software major Infosys to strengthen connections across the innovation ecosystem and support development of new fintech solutions for the global financial services industry.

Copenhagen Fintech's core mission is to develop Denmark and the Nordics as one of the leading fintech hubs in the global financial services industry by supporting and catalysing next era of technology-led corporate and start-up innovators.

Its innovation lab has 40 startups building next generation financial technology. Copenhagen Fintech has more than 200 members, and currently works with more than 35 Nordic and global financial institutions, technology companies and advisory firms.

The collaboration between Infosys and Copenhagen Fintech will involve joint participation in events and conferences to facilitate the mutual sharing of deep industry experience and expertise with Copenhagen Fintech's corporate partners.

Infosys will engage with Nordic startups, participate in master-classes and hackathons to share knowledge and up-skill the next generation of technology leaders, drawing on its strong heritage operating at the intersection of technology and financial services.

The mutual alliance will also enable Infosys to tap into the agility of the start-up ecosystem, culture of open innovation and collaborate with industry leading talent to accelerate access and development of cutting-edge financial solutions.

The Infosys Innovation Network (IIN) engages with startups globally providing its members access to market, and investment via the Infosys Innovation Fund.

Thomas Krogh Jensen, CEO of Copenhagen Fintech, said Infosys' competencies and global network will be of huge benefit to the ecosystem.

"Cutting-edge knowledge and technology together with deep relationships with some of the world's largest corporations and financial institutions will be the foundation of the 'innovation bridge' we establish between Denmark, the Nordics and India," he said.

Infosys President Mohit Joshi said global corporations and financial institutions are looking at fintech partners from across the world to accelerate innovation.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Copenhagen Fintech, one of the fast growing and vibrant ecosystem platforms. Nordics is a strategic market for Infosys, and we are committed to working with Nordics corporations and financial institutions to invest and accelerate their digital transformation journey."

Infosys enables clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation with four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises. Banks in over 100 countries rely on Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts. (ANI)

