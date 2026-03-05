NewsVoir

Berlin [Germany], March 5: The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) announced the winners of the prestigious PATWA International Travel Awards 2026 at a high-profile and power packed ceremony held during ITB, Berlin - the world's largest travel trade show.

Also Read | Fake Baba Caught in Surat! Police Arrest Man Posing As 'Naga Baba' for Looting People, Release Live Demo Video of How Accused Stole Mobile Phone From a Pedestrian.

The awards ceremony followed the PATWA World Tourism Leaders' Summit on 'The Future of Tourism' which brought together an influential line-up of global tourism ministers as speakers, from Grenada, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Botswana and Jamaica. Discussions centred on sustainability, innovation and the future of global travel, with particular emphasis on navigating geopolitical conflicts, climate change and evolving environmental challenges shaping the industry.

This year's Partner Destinations were Grenada, Bahamas and Goa, with Aeropuertos Argentina serving as Event Partner.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, March 5: When Was the Last Fuel Price Hike in India?.

Now in its 26th year, the PATWA International Travel Awards are widely regarded as among the travel industry's most respected, authentic and coveted honours. The awards recognise excellence across governments, destinations, aviation, hospitality, tourism boards, travel technology companies and industry leaders worldwide.

The highlight of the awards was the Excellence in Governance category, recognising ministers and elected representatives whose policies and leadership have significantly advanced sustainable tourism development.

Yatan Ahluwalia, Secretary General of PATWA delivered the welcome address stating, "At a time when travel is being reshaped by global conflicts, sustainability, innovation, resilience and renewed purpose, recognising leadership and excellence across regions is more important than ever."

Founded in 1999, the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) is an international professional media organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable growth across the travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors worldwide. PATWA is an Affiliate Member of UN Tourism.

Quotes on the Awards

Yatan Ahluwalia, Secretary General: "The PATWA International Travel Awards stand as a benchmark of global excellence in travel, tourism, aviation and hospitality. This year, the jury undertook a rigorous evaluation of over 550 nominations, ultimately selecting just 80 awardees -- an achievement that underscores the distinction and credibility of these honours. The winners represent the very best in leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism development across regions."

Pulkit Sharma, Director - Operations & Features Editor:"Beyond destinations and institutions, the PATWA awards honour the dedication of industry leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals whose vision and leadership continue to elevate standards in hospitality, aviation, travel technology and tourism services. Recognising such excellence not only celebrates achievement but also sets benchmarks for the industry worldwide."

The 2026 winners:

Destination

Destination of the Year - Vibrant Beaches: Nassau & Paradise Island, Destination of the Year - Natural Attractions: Republic of Armenia, Destination of the Year - Diverse Experiences: Federative Republic of Brasil, Destination of the Year - Earthly Experiences: Kingdom of Bhutan, Destination of the Year - Rejuvenation: Goa, Destination of the Year - Diverse Island Experiences: Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Destination of the Year - Adventure Experiences: Republic of Ecuador, Destination of the Year - Diverse Landscapes: Republic of Angola, Destination of the Year - Lifetime Experiences: The Bahamas, Destination of the Year - Vibrant Island Experiences: Republic of Fiji, Destination of the Year - Thrilling Experiences, Republic of Botswana, Destination of the Year - Natural Wonders: Republic of Zimbabwe, Destination of the Year - Caribbean Experiences: Grenada, Destination of the Year - Beach Experiences: Mauritius and Destination of the Year - Worldwide: Jamaica.

Culture

Best Cultural Festival - Festa Junina: Federative Republic of Brasil.

Hospitality

Best MICE Venue (The Caribbean): Montego Bay Convention Centre, Jamaica, Best All-Inclusive Resort (The Caribbean): Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada, Best Boutique Hotels - Authentic Experiences (The Caribbean): S Hotels, Jamaica, Best Hotels (South India): GRT Hotels & Resorts, Best Retreat - Wellness (India): Kairali, Best Hotels - Lifestyle Experiences (South Asia): Hilton, Best Hotels - Service Excellence: Taj Hotels.

Aviation

Best Company - Airport Hospitality Services (India): Encalm Hospitality, Best Company - Airport Management (South America): Aeropuertos Argentina, Best Airport (Asia): Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok, Best Airport (South Pacific Islands): Nadi International Airport, Fiji, Best Airport - Innovation (Middle East) Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Best Airline of the Year (The Caribbean): Sunrise Airways, Best Airline of the Year - Regional (The Caribbean): InterCaribbean Airways, Best Airline of the Year - Service Excellence (Asia): Thai Airways International.

Organisational Excellence

Best Organisation - Tourism Development (Asia): India Tourism Development Corporation, Best Organisation - Travel Trade Fair & Events: Messe Berlin.

Travel Services

Best Company - Travel Services (Subcontinent Region): Sita, Best Communications Agency - Travel & Tourism: FINN Partners, Best Platform - Regenerative Tourism: Travelware, Best Port - Cruise Liners (The Caribbean): The WICO Dock, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Individual Excellence - Tourism (Patwa Gold Awards)

Excellence in Ecological Tourism (Himalayan Region): Mr. Damcho Rinzin, Excellence in Tourism (Subcontinent Region): Mr. Dipak Deva, Excellence in Destination Management (Europe): Ms. Alessandra Priante, Excellence in Destination Promotions (The Caribbean): Ms. Joy Jibrilu, Excellence in Destination Management (The Caribbean): Ms. Latia Duncombe, Excellence in Destination Development (The Caribbean): Ms. Stacey Liburd, Tourism Legacy: Mr. Alain St. Ange and Lifetime Achievement - Tourism: Sir Baltron Bethel.

Individual Excellence - Hospitality (Patwa Gold Awards)

Excellence in MICE Hospitality (The Caribbean): Ms. Mureen James, Excellence in Hospitality Innovation (Jamaica): Mr. Christopher Issa, Woman of the Year - Hospitality (The Caribbean): Ms. Janelle M. Hopkin, Excellence in Operations - Hospitality (India): Mr. Satyajeet Krishnan, Excellence in Management - People & Culture: Hospitality (India) - Mr. Gaurav Pokhariyal, Excellence in Innovation - Commercial - Hospitality (India): Mr. Parveen Chander, Excellence in Wellness - Hospitality (India): Mr. Abhilash K. Ramesh, Excellence in Hospitality Innovation (India): Mr. Vikram Cotah and Excellence in Leadership - Hospitality (South Asia): Mr. Zubin Saxena.

Individual Excellence - Aviation (Patwa Gold Awards)

Person of the Year - Airlines (Asia): Mr. Chai Eamsiri, Excellence in Airline Leadership (The Caribbean): Mr. Philippe Bayard, Excellence in Airline Operations (The Caribbean): Mr. Trevor Sadler, Excellence in Leadership - Airports (Asia): Ms. Paweena Jariyathitipong, Excellence in Leadership - Airports (South Pacific Islands): Mr. Mesake Nawari, Excellence in Innovation - Airports (Middle East): Mr. Manish Seth and Excellence in Innovation - Airports (South America): Mr. Daniel Ketchibachian.

Individual Excellence - Travel Services (Patwa Gold Awards)

Excellence in Airport Hospitality Services: Mr. Vikas Sharma, Excellence in Tourism PR & Communications: Ms. Debbie Flynn, Excellence in Innovation - Tech Regenerative Tourism: Mr. Michele Zavoli and Best New CEO - Ports (Worldwide): Mr. Joseph B. Boschulte.

Individual Excellence - Organisations (Patwa Gold Awards)

Excellence in Tourism Development (Asia): Ms. Mugdha Sinha and Excellence in Leadership - Trade Fairs: Dr. Mario Tobias.

Excellence in Governance

Excellence in Governance - Destination Management (Caucasus Region): H.E. Lusine Gevorgyan (Republic of Armenia), Tourism Minister of the Year - Inclusive Growth: H.E. Mateo Julian Estrella Duran (Republic of Ecuador), Tourism Minister of the Year - Sustainable Development: H.E. Adrian A. Thomas (Grenada), Tourism Minister of the Year - Nature Conservation: H.E. Wynter Boipuso Mmolotsi (Republic of Botswana), Tourism Minister of the Year - Innovation (Asia): H.E. Rohan Khaunte (Goa), Tourism Minister of the Year - Resurrection: H.E. Marcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel (Republic of Angola), Tourism Minister of the Year - Sustainability: H.E. Chester Cooper (The Bahamas), Tourism Minister of the Year - Heritage Conservation: H.E. Diya Kumari (Rajasthan), Tourism Minister of the Year (Oceania Region): H.E. Viliame R. Gavoka (Republic of Fiji), Tourism Minister of the Year (Africa): H.E. Barbara Rwodzi (Republic of Zimbabwe), Tourism Minister of the Year (Indian Ocean Region): H.E. Christian Harold Richard Duval (Republic of Mauritius) and Tourism Minister of the Year (Worldwide) H.E. Edmund Bartlett (Jamaica).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)