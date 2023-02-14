New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/SRV): INIFD South Mumbai is a leading design institute specializing in professional programs in Fashion Design and Interior Design. Based in Mumbai, it is part of the world's largest design network and provides students with a top-quality education. In a constantly evolving world, INIFD South Mumbai continuously adapts to stay at the forefront of design education. Through its participation in a global design network, the institute recently hosted a dynamic Knowledge Fest Mentor Workshop on the 2nd of February 2023, featuring the highly acclaimed stylist and Co-founder of the Wardrobist and The Wedding Style Project, Aastha Sharma.

Aastha Sharma has been the stylist for famous personalities including Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Rakul Preet, Mrunal Thakur and Aishwarya Rai. She has left a mark in the industry through her work on web series, films, brand campaigns and the popular show 'Four More Shots Please'.

Aastha also collaborated with Amazon on the upcoming show "Modern Love" and the second season of "Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives". She is also known for her five-year streak of styling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's looks for the Cannes Film Festival.

Addressing the upcoming designers at the workshop, Aastha Sharma quotes, "Designing fashion is not limited to producing visually appealing pieces, it's about conveying a story, making an impact, and influencing others. As a fashion designer, you hold the ability to change the world's definition of beauty and imagination. Remain dedicated to your unique perspective and never cease to learn, as the fashion industry is continually advancing and expanding. Keep in mind, fashion is not solely about the clothes you put on, it mirrors your identity."

Tanu Bhatia of INIFD, says, "At INIFD, our focus goes beyond just providing knowledge. Our goal is to support each student in realizing their aspirations, regardless of the challenges. We hold the belief that every student is unique and has distinct potential. Our curriculum, combined with industry experiences, provides students with a comprehensive education. Our faculty's unwavering dedication has made them exceptional in their field. Our objective at INIFD South Mumbai is to aid numerous students in accomplishing their dreams."

At INIFD South Mumbai, students can opt for Under Graduate and postgraduate master courses in Fashion Design and Interior Design that align with industry standards. In collaboration with renowned universities, Bachelor students can choose from B.Des and B.Voc in Fashion and Interior Design. Master students have the option of M.Voc and M.Des in Fashion and Interior Design. The institute's flexible and customizable programs also allow students to work on personal projects.

INIFD is a top-notch design institute committed to supporting students in realizing their aspirations. Through tireless work and continuous creativity, INIFD has gained a reputation and solidified its status in the field.

To know more visit https://inifdsouthmumbai.com/

