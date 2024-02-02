SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 2: In an exciting turn of events, Innov8Educare, the renowned educational firm, was honored with the prestigious 'Leading Education Consultancy Firm 2023' award at the Pride Bharat Awards 2023 Second Edition at Park Regis Hotel, Goa. The award was presented by the ever-graceful Bollywood actress, Juhi Chawla Mehta, adding a touch of glamour to the educational sector.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online One-Off Test 2024: How To Watch SL vs AFG Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

This significant recognition marks a new milestone in Innov8 Educare's journey. The man behind this revolutionary firm, Nishant Sharma, deserves a special mention for his outstanding efforts and dedication in the field of education.

Meet Nishant Sharma: The Driving Force Behind INNOV8 Educare

Also Read | Paytm Merchants Not Impacted by RBI Directive and Can Still Accept Payments; Paytm Soundbox, QR, EDC Machines Will Keep Working As Usual.

Nishant Sharma, the founder and CEO of Innov8Educare, is a well-known educationist in India. With a passion for transforming the educational landscape, Sharma is continuously going on this incredible journey. He is a visionary leader, deeply committed to making quality education accessible to all.

His journey hasn't been an easy one, but it's the story of determination, hard work, and unwavering commitment, recently with all the knowledge and skills Mr. Nishant Sharma and the entire team of Innov8educare managed to help 3 Idiot Movie Fame Rancho School to get affiliated with CBSE. And finally, the school became CBSE Affiliated with the help of Team Innov8educare. This is also one of the milestones recently added to Mr. CEO's journey.

INNOV8Educare: Your Best CBSE Affiliation Consultant

Innov8Educare, a leading education consultancy firm, is basking in the glory of a significant achievement as it marks the successful completion of 500+ projects across India and abroad. Specializing in providing academic assistance to schools for CBSE affiliation and day-to-day operations, Innovate Educare has emerged as a beacon of excellence in the education sector.

INNOV8EDUCARE is an educational consultancy firm that offers end to end services from the commencement of your school to its effective operation. A CBSE school affiliation is a crucial step forward in the growth of a school. The school's expansion is often hampered by a lack of knowledge and a clear grasp of CBSE Affiliation Process. Our services assist you in streamlining this procedure so that you can concentrate on other vital responsibilities. Our team of highly skilled professionals work around the clock to make your vision a reality.

The process of getting a CBSE affiliation can be a challenging one, with numerous requirements and regulations to meet. Schools often find it overwhelming, and that's where Innov8Educare steps in. We offer complete CBSE Affiliation Consultancy, making it smooth and hassle-free.

Why Choose INNOV8 Educare as Your Academic Partner

1. Expert Guidance: Innov8Educare has a team of experts who are well-versed in the CBSE affiliation process. We provide valuable insights and strategies to ensure a successful affiliation.2. Customized Solutions: Every school is unique, and so are its needs. Innov8Educare understands this and tailors their services to suit each school's specific requirements.3. End-to-End Support: From the initial consultation to the final approval, Innov8Educare guides schools through the entire affiliation process.4. Proven Track Record: Innov8Educare has a strong track record of helping numerous schools gain CBSE affiliation, earning the trust of educational institutions across India.5. Affordable Services: We offer cost-effective solutions, ensuring that schools of all sizes can benefit from their services.

Winning the 'Leading Education Consultancy Firm 2023' award at the Pride Bharat Awards 2023 is a testament to Innov8Educare's commitment to excellence in the education industry. The dedication to providing quality services is now recognized on a national platform.

The Joyous Celebration at Pride Bharat Awards 2023

The Pride Bharat Awards 2023, a grand celebration of India's achievements in various fields, saw a glitzy event where the finest minds from diverse sectors came together. Bollywood diva Juhi Chawla Mehta graced the occasion as the presenter of the 'Leading Education Consultancy Firm 2023' award. Her presence added a touch of glamour and prestige to the ceremony. Renowned business and service leaders from across india attended the award ceremony.

Nishant Sharma, the visionary leader behind Innov8Educare, expressed his elation on reaching this milestone. He said, "Our journey has been driven by a passion for education and a commitment to making a positive impact on schools. The 500+ successful projects are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by schools Pan India and abroad."

This award symbolizes not only our hard work but also the positive impact that Innovate Educare is making in the field of education. It's an acknowledgment of the dedication to helping schools improve their standards, ultimately benefiting thousands of students.

Conclusion

Innov8Educare's recognition as the 'Leading Education Consultancy Firm 2023' at the Pride Bharat Awards 2023 is a proud moment for the entire education sector in India. With our relentless efforts and dedication, we have emerged as the best CBSE affiliation consultant, simplifying the process for schools and improving the quality of education in the country.

Nishant Sharma's vision and Innov8 Educare's unwavering commitment to educational excellence have led to this remarkable achievement. They are setting a high standard for education consultancy firms in India, and the success story serves as an inspiration for all those striving to make a difference in the field of education. Innov8Educare is a shining example of what can be achieved with passion, dedication, and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on society.

For more details, you can visit: www.innov8educare.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)