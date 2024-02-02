SL vs AFG Live Streaming Online: Sri Lanka hosts Afghanistan in a multi-format bilateral series. The series kicks-off with the only Test. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test match takes place at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from February 02 onwards. Meanwhile, four players for Afghanistan are making their debut while Sri Lanka have handed debut to Chamika Gunasekara. For SL vs AFG live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can scroll down. Jay Shah Re-Appointed As ACC Chairman For Third Consecutive Term.

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test match is not part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. However, both the teams will be looking to showcase the best of their skills in this one-off Test.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test Match 2024?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The SL vs AFG Test match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels in India. For SL vs AFG live streaming details you can scroll down.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test Match 2024?

As Sony Sports holds the broadcast rights of SL vs AFG, the live streaming online of one-off Test match will be available on SonyLIV mobile app and website. The SL vs AFG Test match live streaming will be available on FanCode as well. To watch SL vs AFG fans need to have a subscription of these OTT platforms.

