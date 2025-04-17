NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 17: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), in collaboration with Business France, CCEF and Team France Export, proudly hosted the 7th Edition of the Indo-French Business Awards (IFBA) 2025 and the Grand Prix VIE Awards 2024 on April 15 at the Embassy of France in New Delhi. Held under the esteemed patronage of Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, the evening served as a distinguished platform to honor achievements across the realms of Innovation, Mobility, Energy, Manufacturing, Digital, and Sustainability.

Also Read | Germans Know Next to Nothing About Their Chancellor’s Health.

Bringing together over 150 top executives, diplomats, and senior industry leaders, the event celebrated the shared vision, growth, and collaborative spirit that define the Indo-French business landscape.

"The Indo-French business relationship is a model of resilience and innovation. Tonight, we celebrate the pioneers of this partnership-those who transform ideas into impact and cooperation into lasting value. Tomorrow, the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 will be a perfect platform to showcase French and Indian innovation across various sectors and engage in further collaboration projects," said H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India.

Also Read | Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

This year saw a record-breaking 100+ nominations from across India and France, with the highest participation in the "Most Innovative Product/Service of the Year" category-highlighting the collective drive toward innovation-led growth.

Payal S. Kanwar, Director General of IFCCI, added, "These awards highlight not just excellence but the evolving power of Indo-French synergies. From sustainability to digital innovation, the winners represent a shared commitment to building a better, tech-forward future. As we look ahead to the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, these collaborations are only set to deepen, inspiring new breakthroughs and stronger industrial ties. These achievements inspire us to keep building platforms that connect, enable, and amplify Indo-French excellence across industries."

Winners of Indo-French Business Awards 2025 are as follows

1. Jury Special - Kan Biosys Pvt Ltd2. Entrepreneur of the Year (Indian/French) - USATA Enterprises Pvt Ltd- Aria LifeWater3. French Group of the Year - Orange Business Services India Network Pvt Ltd4. Indo-French Cooperation of the Year - Aerolloy Technologies Ltd5. Most Innovative Product/Service of the Year - Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited & Axens Global 6. Engineering and Execution Centre6. SME of the Year (Indian/French) - Raphe mPhibr7. La French Tech - Lyra Network8. Best CSR Project of the Year - Sanofi India Limited9. Choose France - Best Indian Investment in France - Tata Consultancy Services10. Personality of the Year - Mr. Santhanam B., CEO, Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific & India and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd

Winners of the Grand Prix VIE Awards 2024 are as following:

1. Prix Special du Jury - Jean-Christian Hartemann, V.I.E at SFE Process2. Talent PME-ETI - Teva Levray, V.I.E at Lab Gilbert3. Meilleure Entreprise Utilisatrice - Bastien Heynard, V.I.E at POMA4. Talent Grand Groupe - Lucas Piaggio, V.I.E at Airbus Bangalore

Organised by Business France, these awards honor outstanding young professionals working in India through the Volontariat International en Entreprise (VIE) programme.

These recognitions further reinforce the role of IFCCI as a catalyst for collaboration, and a promoter of excellence in bilateral business development.

The 2025 edition holds particular importance as it sets the tone for the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation 2026 - a landmark initiative focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in science, technology, and transformative industries.

In January 2024, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron reaffirmed the immense potential for collaboration between India and France in the field of innovation. To accelerate and strengthen this strategic partnership, 2026 has been designated as the 'France-India Year of Innovation', culminating around the AI for Impact Summit to be hosted by India, following the Paris AI Summit in 2025.

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) is a premier bilateral chamber fostering business ties between India and France. Representing over 750 member companies, IFCCI supports trade facilitation, networking, policy advocacy, and investment promotion across diverse sectors.

For more information, please visit www.ifcci.org.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)