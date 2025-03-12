BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12: The 5th edition of I-Connect @ ISB, which was recently hosted by I-Venture @ ISB and powered by CitiusTech, concluded on a high note, cementing its position as one of India's most influential platforms for startups, investors, and industry leaders. Over 800 attendees, including entrepreneurs, policymakers, and thought leaders, came together at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB) for two days of insightful discussions, impactful networking, and game-changing collaborations. I-Connect @ ISB is committed to fueling innovation, fostering collaborations, and driving the next wave of entrepreneurship in India.

This year's edition featured high-energy panels, fireside chats, and the much-anticipated Healthcare Conclave, addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the startup, healthcare, and deep-tech ecosystems. Attendees also witnessed a Healthcare Startup Showcase, where emerging ventures presented their groundbreaking innovations.

DLabs, the incubation and acceleration arm of ISB, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited have signed an MoU to launch an Investor Readiness Programme for Maruti Suzuki startups at I-Connect @ ISB. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between innovative startups and investment opportunities, ensuring they are well-prepared to engage with investors. The MoU was signed between Dr. Tapan Sahoo, Executive Officer - Digital Enterprise, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Saumya Kumar, Director, I-Venture @ ISB and CEO, DLabs, in the presence of senior leadership.

The HackFest 2025 pushed the boundaries of innovation, bringing together tech-driven problem solvers to create solutions with real-world impact. Meanwhile, the Co-Founder Matching provided a vibrant space for founders to connect and explore potential collaborations.

Reflecting on the event's success, Saumya Kumar, Director, I-Venture @ ISB and CEO, DLabs, shared: "I-Connect @ ISB continues to evolve as a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth. The energy, ideas, and partnerships forged here reaffirm the immense potential of India's startup ecosystem."

Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, Faculty Director, I-Venture @ ISB, added: "The conversations and connections at I-Connect @ ISB go beyond the event itself--they translate into real investments, collaborations, and impact. This is where the future of entrepreneurship is shaped."

I-Venture @ ISB fosters entrepreneurship and nurtures start-ups. It administers business incubators that provide 'Start-to-Scale' support for entrepreneurship and facilitates the conversion of start-ups into profitable entrepreneurial ventures, apart from multidisciplinary research initiatives and academic programmes that create and strengthen entrepreneurial mindset and rigour.

