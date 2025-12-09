PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9: Innoviti Technologies, India's leading payments-centric retail SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of Sandeep Mina as Chief Business Officer - Retail. Sandeep will lead the P&L of Innoviti's genie and link business lines, driving business strategy, nationwide retail sales and distribution execution, and ecosystem partnerships.

* Strengthens leadership to accelerate scale across Innoviti's retail businesses

Sandeep brings over 20 years of experience in building and scaling high-velocity businesses at consumer organizations such as Swiggy, Dukaan, Hotstar/Star India, Coca Cola, and Marico. Prior to joining Innoviti, he was the CEO at Shecommerz, a last-mile distribution company for banks, multinationals, and retail giants. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad.

Innoviti genie is a sales acceleration software that has helped more than 4000 local mobile merchants with high agency to sell more with higher margins than ever before. Launched in 2021, it has grown rapidly over the past 3 years to constitute 55% of Innoviti's revenues. Innoviti link is India's highest rated payment links app that enables more than 9000 local merchants to expand their boundaries by collecting online payments from remote customers without collection anxiety. Launched in early 2024 it has seen widespread acceptance across high-transaction value businesses and is scaling up rapidly month-on-month. Sandeep's appointment aims at strengthening Innoviti's ability to capture the next phase of growth in these businesses, especially in Tier-2 to Tier-4 markets.

Sandeep will be based in Bengaluru and will hold responsibility for the P&L of Innoviti genie and Innoviti link products, driving sales, distribution, and partner network strategies.

Innoviti achieved operating profitability in May 2025 and is adequately capitalized to fuel its growth plan. The company is now bolstering its leadership for a sustained period of profitable hyper-growth leading to an exit in near future.

"Sandeep brings a rare combination of strategic and execution muscle at a time when Innoviti's core business has turned cash flow positive and the new businesses of genie and link are growing fast. His experience in scaling complex commercial engines will help Innoviti accelerate expansion while staying sharply focused on profitable, high-quality growth," said Rajeev Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Innoviti.

"Innoviti has built a reputation for trust, innovation, and excellence at scale in the payments space, with a deep customer obsession in every aspect of business strategy design. I'm excited to join Innoviti's leadership team to scale our unique high-margin software-centric payments business model to unlock newer forms of value for merchants and consumers in India's fast changing retail landscape," said Sandeep Mina, Chief Business Officer - Retail.

About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India

https://www.innoviti.com

In a fast-moving retail world, Innoviti is using technology to harness transaction energy into a competitive edge for businesses, helping them grow faster, smarter, and with less efforts than ever before. Innoviti's payments-centric SaaS software is used by enterprise brands and their SME channel partners across online and offline payment channels, processing over Rs. 80,000 Cr. annually from across 2000 cities and over 20,000 merchants. The company processes more than 50% of all purchases happening in enterprise retailers in the food & grocery, lifestyle, and healthcare categories. Backed by marquee investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Catamaran Ventures (Mr. Narayana Murthy's family office), India, and the Patni Family Office, India, Innoviti is the recipient of RBI's final authorization to operate as an online payment aggregator. The company has several accolades to its name including the 50 fastest growing companies in Asia award from Deloitte (won four times), Reliance Innovation Award, and the Mastercard Innovation Award. Innoviti's technology edge is visible through the 14 patents awarded, with 11 more in pipeline.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841387/INNOVITI_Sandeep_Mina.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721692/5662515/Innoviti_Logo.jpg

