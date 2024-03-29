PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: In a heartening collaboration aimed at uplifting specially-abled children, Making The Difference-NGO has joined hands with Inorbit Mall to establish a Digital Learning Lab at the Helen Keller Deaf and Blind School under project Roshni. Through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, this endeavour seeks to provide a conducive learning environment for children facing unique challenges.

The newly inaugurated Digital Learning Annie Lab, housed within the premises of the esteemed Helen Keller School, represents a significant milestone in fostering inclusivity and accessibility in education. A conventional classroom has been transformed into a state-of-the-art digital laboratory, equipped with cutting-edge technology to cater to the specific needs of differently-abled students.

One of the highlights of this initiative is the integration of the "Thinkerbell Annie" system, along with eleven other specialised pieces of equipment. These tools are meticulously designed to facilitate immersive and interactive learning experiences for children with sensory impairments. From braille-enabled devices to auditory learning aids, each component is tailored to enhance the educational journey of these students.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nitin Khanna, CFO of Inorbit Mall Pvt. Limited, expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to contribute positively to the lives of these children. "Project Roshni exemplifies innovation with a purpose. Introducing technology into the lives of children with hearing and visual impairments is not just about enhancing their learning but also about making their lives better," Khanna shared, his words resonating with sincerity and commitment.

Rohit Goplani, Senior Vice President and Head of Leasing, Marketing, and Corporate Communications at Inorbit Mall Pvt., expressed his sentiments regarding the inauguration of the Annie Smart Classroom at the Helen Keller Institute for Kids in a deeply heartfelt manner. "It's truly a wonderful moment for me personally. I feel incredibly humbled and privileged to have been a part of the opening ceremony for Annie's Smart Classroom at the Helen Keller Institute for Kids. The experience has been truly inspiring, and witnessing the impact it will have on these children is nothing short of beautiful."

Speaking about the collaboration, Dwiti Mehta, spokesperson for Making The Difference-NGO, expressed immense pride in the project's potential to make a tangible difference in the lives of specially-abled children. "Our partnership with Inorbit Mall boosts the power of collective action in addressing societal challenges. By leveraging CSR initiatives, we can create inclusive spaces where every child, regardless of their disabilities, can thrive academically and socially," they remarked.

Echoing these sentiments, Ravi Sibal, representative from Inorbit Mall, emphasised the organisation's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity. "We at Inorbit Malls have collaborated with MTD on Project Roshni for the second consecutive year, and I'm delighted to share that our alliance is only getting better. This year, we've employed technological intervention to support students at the Helen Keller Institute for Deaf and Deafblind through Annie, a Wi-Fi-enabled electronic Braille device empowering children with low vision to read, write, and type. Our commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of differently-abled individuals remains steadfast. We believe that every child deserves access to quality education and opportunities for personal growth. Through our collaboration with Making The Difference-NGO, we aim to empower the next generation of leaders, regardless of their physical limitations," they stated.

The establishment of the Digital Learning Lab represents a significant step forward in bridging the educational gap for specially-abled children. By harnessing the transformative power of technology and community partnerships, this initiative is poised to create a more equitable society where every child has the chance to fulfill their potential.

Furthermore, the collaboration between Making The Difference -NGO and Inorbit Mall serves as a shining example of how businesses and non-profit organisations can work together to drive positive social change. By aligning their resources and expertise, they have successfully created a model that prioritizes the needs of the most vulnerable members of society.

As the Digital Learning Lab at the Hellen Keller Deaf and Blind School begins its journey, it is poised to become a beacon of hope and inspiration for the wider community. With continued support and investment, initiatives like these have the power to transform lives and pave the way for a more inclusive future.

