Business News | Inspay Digital Private Limited Launches EKYCHub.in: A Powerful Verification & Validation Suite to Combat Fraud and Enhance Compliance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: In a major step toward advancing digital security and compliance in India, Inspay Digital Private Limited has officially launched EKYCHub.in -- a next-generation digital verification and validation suite. This innovative platform is designed to help businesses prevent fraud, comply with AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations, and streamline their customer and partner onboarding processes.

As the digital economy grows at an unprecedented pace, so does the risk of fraudulent activities, including the use of fake documents, identity theft, and financial scams. EKYCHub.in addresses these challenges head-on by providing a centralized API-based system for real-time verification of individual and business identities.

A Unified Platform for eKYC and eKYB

EKYCHub.in is engineered to offer a comprehensive suite of APIs that cater to both eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) and eKYB (electronic Know Your Business) needs. Whether you are onboarding customers, verifying vendor details, or assessing risk profiles for partnerships, EKYCHub's robust tools offer accuracy, speed, and security.

The platform currently supports a wide range of verification and data-fetching services including:

* Aadhaar Verification (OTP-Based): Instantly verify the authenticity of Aadhaar numbers via OTP to ensure the user's identity.* Bank Account Verification API: Verify bank account ownership and prevent payment fraud in real-time.* GST Verification API: Validate GSTINs and associated business details directly from government databases.* PAN Verification API: Check the validity of PAN cards and detect potential document forgery.* PAN Verification 360 API: A comprehensive check combining name, DOB, and document validation for deeper fraud detection.* UPI Verification API: Confirm UPI ID ownership, especially useful for payment gateways and merchants.* Mobile Operator Fetch API: Identify telecom operator linked with a mobile number.* Mobile Plan Fetch API: Retrieve information on active plans, enhancing customer insights.* Driving License Verification API: Ensure driving license authenticity and eliminate fraudulent ID usage.* Passport Verification API: Verify Indian passports for accurate identity confirmation.* Voter Card Verification API: Validate voter ID details in seconds.* Vehicle RC Verification API: Fetch vehicle registration details to verify ownership.* Company CIN Verification API: Validate company details using Corporate Identification Number (CIN) from MCA records.* Card BIN Checker API: Identify issuing bank and card type to prevent card-related fraud.* DTH Plan Fetch API: Retrieve DTH subscription details for telecom integrations.* BBPS Bill Fetch API: Get utility bill data under the Bharat Bill Payment System.* Credit Card Bill Fetch API: Instantly fetch current credit card dues for bill payment apps and lenders.

Solving Key Business Challenges

The launch of EKYCHub.in addresses critical challenges faced by banks, NBFCs, fintechs, payment aggregators, insurers, e-commerce companies, and even government-backed programs. The platform provides these organizations with the tools they need to:

* Prevent fraud and reduce onboarding risks* Ensure regulatory compliance with KYC/AML laws* Improve operational efficiency and reduce manual verification* Offer a faster, smoother onboarding experience for users

Why EKYCHub.in?

EKYCHub.in distinguishes itself through its speed, reliability, and developer-first approach. The platform boasts:

* Real-Time Verification: All APIs are optimized for real-time data fetch and verification.* Bank-Level Security: Designed with enterprise-grade encryption and secure data handling practices.* Scalability: Whether you're a startup or an enterprise, the platform can scale to meet your verification needs.* User-Friendly Dashboard: Developers and business owners can manage requests, monitor API usage, and explore documentation with ease.* Affordable Pricing & Free Trials: EKYCHub.in offers transparent pricing and trial access, allowing businesses to evaluate the platform before full integration.

A Vision for Safer Digital Ecosystems

Speaking on the launch, the leadership at Inspay Digital Private Limited shared,"We built EKYCHub.in with a vision to simplify verification while empowering businesses to stay ahead of fraud and compliance risks. Our focus is on building a secure digital infrastructure where trust and transparency form the backbone of every transaction."

With India moving towards deeper financial inclusion and more digital services, EKYCHub.in is poised to become a key enabler of secure and seamless onboarding and identity verification.

About Inspay Digital Private Limited

Inspay Digital is a technology-driven company focused on building secure financial infrastructure and compliance solutions for businesses. With a mission to foster trust and transparency in digital transactions, Inspay continues to innovate across identity, payments, and fraud prevention domains.

To explore EKYCHub's features, access APIs, or request a demo, visit:

* www.ekychub.in* Email: support@ekychub.in

