After a successful Women's Premier League, the nations have started their preparation for the upcoming Women's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup later in 2025. The preparations for Team India, Sri Lanka and South Africa will be with the ODI tri-series set to be hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo from April 27 to May 11. Each team will play a set of four games, with the top two sides qualifying for the final that will be played on May 11, 2025. Throughout the tri-nation series. all the teams will look for some strong preparation aiming success in the Women's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup which is to be hosted in India and try and adapt with the conditions. India Squad for Women's ODI Tri-Series in Sri Lanka Announced: Kashvee Gautam, N Shree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay Earn Maiden Call-Ups; Harmanpreet Kaur Returns As Captain.

India have not played ODIs in the recent past except for the series against Ireland earlier this year. They have remained engaged in the WPL where India once again got a pool of players to look from. Kashvee Gautam had a successful WPL season and she was made a member of the squad India announced for the tri-series. Also back in action are all-rounder Sneh Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia. Pace duo of Renuka Singh Thakur & Titas Sadhu were not considered for the selection owing to injuries, the BCCI stated in their release. Fans are eager to check their preparation ahead of a big competition and they will find the live streaming and telecast info of the Women's tri-series at Sri Lanka involving the hosts, India and South Africa here.

Where to Watch IND-W vs SL-W vs SA-W National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, the information of the broadcast right-holder of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series is yet to be available. Fans have to stay tuned for any confirmed updates about the live telecast viewing option on TV. For live streaming viewing option, scroll down. Sri Lanka Women’s Tr-Series 2025: Chamari Athapaththu Set To Lead As SLC Ring in Several Changes for Tri-Series Against India, South Africa.

How to Watch IND-W vs SL-W vs SA-W National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming in India?

Good news for the fans as they can watch the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 matches featuring Sri Lanka, India and South Africa Women's national cricket team. Fans can watch the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website. Although they can watch the live streaming only in exchange of a subscription pass.

