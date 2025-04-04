SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4: In continuation of its earlier announcement, Indus Net Technologies Limited (INT.) has reaffirmed its commitment to building a powerhouse in IT solutions by acquiring a majority stake in Prime Infoserv Private Limited, making it a subsidiary. This strategic move paves the way for delivering fully integrated digital solutions to mid and large-sized enterprises globally.

With Prime Infoserv becoming a subsidiary, INT. is deepening its capabilities in Cybersecurity and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)--both critical to enterprise technology in today's threat landscape.

"The necessity for comprehensive and secure IT solutions has never been greater, especially as cyber threats continue to escalate at an unprecedented rate," said Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO of INT. "By integrating our capabilities, we are well-positioned to provide enterprises with a resilient and efficient digital infrastructure that fosters security and growth."

Sushobhan Mukherjee, Co-founder & CEO of Prime Infoserv, added:

"This strategic move allows us to serve a broader range of clients globally while adopting a more holistic approach to their digital infrastructure needs. Our combined strengths will deliver greater value and ensure that businesses can scale securely and efficiently."

About Prime Infoserv

Prime Infoserv is a specialized IT services firm offering expertise in Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Managed Security Services, Cybersecurity Consulting, and IT Infrastructure Management. It helps businesses implement robust governance frameworks, ensure data protection compliance (such as GDPR and ISO standards), and minimize operational risks through structured risk assessments and audits.

With a 24x7 Managed Security Operations Center (SOC), the company delivers real-time threat monitoring, advanced threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability management. Its comprehensive suite of services--including security assessments, penetration testing, compliance readiness, and cloud security--positions Prime Infoserv as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to protect their digital assets while scaling securely.

About INT.

INT. is a full-stack digital engineering company that empowers enterprises and governments with cutting-edge technology, design, and data solutions. With over two decades of global delivery experience, INT. builds secure, scalable digital products that fuel business transformation.

This strategic move reinforces INT.'s mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology while strengthening cybersecurity and digital resilience in an increasingly connected world.

For more information, please visit: https://intglobal.com/

