Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2: International Healthcare Week (IHW) 2025, Southeast Asia's premier healthcare event, will be held from July 16 to 18 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur. Organised by Informa Markets, IHW 2025 is set to be a transformative platform that accelerates healthcare innovation, fosters regional collaboration, and drives economic growth throughout the healthcare sector.

With over 900 leading local, regional, and international exhibitors showcasing more than 15,000 products and services, and an expected attendance of 21,000 professionals from over 50 countries, IHW 2025 offers unmatched opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development.

One Venue, Five Healthcare Trade Sh ows , One Unmissable Event

IHW 2025 integrates five flagship international trade exhibitions under one roof, covering the entire healthcare value chain and enhancing opportunities to learn, collaborate, invest, and showcase innovations across healthcare sectors, noted Rungphech (Rose) Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director - ASEAN at Informa Markets. Each exhibition is complemented by dedicated conferences tailored to the specific needs and developments of their respective industries:

* CPHI South East Asia - covering the complete pharmaceutical production supply chain.

* WHX Kuala Lumpur (formerly Asia Health) - focusing on medical devices, hospital services, and healthcare systems.

* WHX Labs Kuala Lumpur (formerly Medlab Asia) - the premier medical laboratory event in the region.

* Medtec Southeast Asia - specializing in the design and manufacturing of medical devices and technologies.

* HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) - a leading global conference exploring key themes in digital health, including: Artificial Intelligence, Data Innovation, Workforce Transformation, and Equitable Care Delivery.

"Participants at IHW 2025 will have the unique advantage of exploring multiple healthcare sectors and attending 125 conference sessions tailored to diverse healthcare domains - all within a single venue. This integrated format eliminates the need to travel between separate events, allowing attendees to maximise their time and resources while gaining a comprehensive understanding of the latest market trends, innovative technologies, and cutting-edge solutions," said Rungphech.

Malaysia - Leading the Way in Healthcare

"Malaysia's robust healthcare market expansion, flourishing medical tourism sector, strategic regional location, supportive government initiatives, and ongoing advancements in healthcare infrastructure collectively establish the country as an ideal host for IHW 2025. This event will further cement Malaysia's status as a premier healthcare hub in ASEAN and serve as a gateway for global healthcare collaboration," highlighted Rungphech.

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia plays a pivotal role in promoting regional healthcare cooperation, addressing critical challenges such as supply chain resilience, digital health adoption, and sustainable health financing through platforms like the EU-ASEAN Health Summit.

Strengthening Regional Healthcare Cooperation

IHW 2025 is fully aligned with ASEAN's strategic objectives to bolster healthcare systems, enhance health outcomes, and promote equitable access across member states. The event serves as a vital platform for fostering networking and partnerships essential for advancing cross-border collaboration, policy harmonization, and increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and services. This collaborative environment supports key regional initiatives including digital health integration, combating non-communicable diseases, and pandemic preparedness-priorities underscored by recent public health challenges in Southeast Asia.

MATRADE: A Strong and Strategic Partner

As a valued partner of International Healthcare Week 2025, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Malaysia's national trade promotion agency, plays a crucial role in enhancing Malaysia's global visibility and reputation in the healthcare sector. Through promotion and fostering international collaborations, MATRADE actively positions Malaysia as a regional medical hub for Southeast Asia and beyond.

YB Dato' Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of MATRADE, emphasized the significance of IHW 2025, stating, "International Healthcare Week serves as a powerful platform that elevates Malaysia's standing as a regional leader in healthcare and medical services. This leading event not only promotes innovation but also directly contributes to our nation's economic growth by attracting world-class exhibitors, regional and international delegates, and top healthcare experts to Malaysia--fueling trade, knowledge sharing, and industry advancement."

Join Us at IHW 2025

Healthcare professionals are invited to register online at https://inthealthcareweek.com/ to secure their place at this free-to-attend event. Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of the vibrant and evolving healthcare industry in ASEAN and beyond!

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Boating, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

