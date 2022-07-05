New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): International STEAM Research (ISR), is in the process of hiring over 10,000 engineers and teachers pan India.

The goal is to ignite minds and develop problem solvers and researchers for a sustainable world, by facilitating quality education, through inclusive, integrated and self-determined learning by way of higher order thinking and invention literacy.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Are 'Scarily Good', Says James Anderson.

ISR empowers schools to provide their students with Experiential Learning based on Science and Technology through the use of Engineering and Artistic processes, based on the principles of Mathematics called S.T.E.A.M with the help of futuristic technologies, aligned to the National Education Policy of India (NEP-2020) and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (SDG).

ISR L.I.F.E (Life-Long Innovation & Futuristic Education) recognized and awarded as one of India's top 10 education brands in 2022, is acknowledged as a trusted knowledge partner for experiential STEAM education by various reputed schools and numerous highly respected and renowned educationists. ISR is an education service company like no other in India, operating presently in over 10 states pan India.

Also Read | Redmi K-Series Smartphone Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

In order to provide high-quality Experiential STEAM education with futuristic technologies like Robots, Drones, AI, AR, VR, IoT, Applied Coding etc within the classrooms of educational institutions, well-trained and disciplined STEAM engineers and teachers are the need of the hour. Although engineering and teachers are welcome to be part of the ISR S.T.E.A.M ecosystem, the state-of-the-art selection and training process for job applicants at ISR is rather tough and not all would have the grit to make it all the way through.

ISR STEAM labs, aka 'Happy Zone,' provides an environment where learners can touch, feel, and learn by doing rather than just passive memorization. It promotes invention literacy by making them relate to the real world and their textbook topics and experience it. The various prototypes a learner would develop in an ISR 'Happy Zone' facilitates understanding its applications and concepts relevant to the real-world problems and potential solutions in a mindful and heutagogical manner.

All activities within a 'Happy Zone' is conducted by ISR trained STEAM facilitators using the ISR 7Es framework and outcomes are measured using the ISR CRM 360 rubrics. This methodology ensures that all pain points of a school to conduct experiential learning within a classroom is taken care of entirely by ISR in a sustainable manner.

"Schools play the vital role of holistically preparing learners for an unknown future job market. However, with the inevitable exponential growth of technology, schools can help students become future-ready by helping them think by indulging in experiential learning, with a hands-on methodology and sharpening their metacognitive skills for the 21st Century" says Dr George Panicker, Founder and CEO of International STEAM Research.

Although STEM, STEAM, Robotics, Coding etc are catchwords being used by many in India, it is important that education institutions partner with the right set of experts to implement these in the schools to ensure the highest ethical and sustainable standards are maintained.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)