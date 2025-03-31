BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 31: Knot.dating is excited to announce, a premium AI-powered matchmaking platform designed for high-achieving professionals who are tired of dating, and not able to find a serious partner to tie the knot. Combining advanced AI-driven behavioral insights with human-assisted matchmaking, Knot.dating offers a unique blend of technology and personal touch to ensure deeper compatibility and meaningful connections. The platform is invite only for now, which will soon be opened for all.

Also Read | Digital Jan Shakti Initiative Aims To Strengthen India's Digital Future Amid Rising of Cyberthreats and Online Scams, Says Union Minister Sanjay Seth.

This marks a pivot from the earlier journey of Hood. Over the past few years, Hood has been on a mission to create meaningful, authentic conversations in the digital world. As they have listened to their users and observed evolving market trends, Knot.dating realized an even bigger opportunity--helping people find not just conversations, but deep, lasting relationships.

"Helping people find love is one of the most meaningful things you can do with technology. While matrimony platforms rely on filters and preferences, we're going deeper--using conversational AI to understand real human behavior and communication. We're not just building another matrimony app--we're creating a platform where compatibility grows through conversations. Our focus is on working professionals who are serious about finding a partner--individuals who want to take the lead in their own journey before involving their families. Our goal is to redefine how meaningful relationships are formed in the digital age, " -- Jasveer Singh, Cofounder & CEO, Knot.dating.

Also Read | LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 13.

Knot.dating is designed for the modern professional--serious about finding a life partner, and ready to take control of the journey. They're building a more refined, curated, and efficient way to discover meaningful relationships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)