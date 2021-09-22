Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): Migrate World, India's leading Citizenship by Investment partner, is hosting an informative webinar on the Key Benefits of Citizenship by Investment along with an overview of the associated privileges and advantages.

The event is being hosted by MD Migrate World India Shivaz Rai and CEO Shalini Lambah on Saturday, 25th September at 11:30 AM.

Registration is open, and spots can be reserved now.

Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Webinar Registration Link: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/MWIndia

The webinar, amongst other topics, shall also focus on the following:

Residency in Dubai

Most Popular Citizenship by Investment Programs

Overseas Citizenship of India

"As a Citizenship by Investment partner, we take care of all end to end requirements for our clients to enable a completely smooth emigration process. We also work with the local authorized property brokers to ensure your investment adds value to your portfolio. Operating within the law of various countries, we offer complete assistance in all legal services. We do an extensive study of the market. We offer an in-depth evaluation of the region, identify exciting possibilities for our clients and provide unique tailored services to cater to every client's needs. The extra efforts that we put into the process mean fewer delays in concluding the process." Adds Rai on offering a seamless experience to the hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors who rely on Migrate World India's expertise to give flight to their dreams of becoming true citizens of the world.

Foreign citizenship also provides the benefits of having a stronger passport to avail of visa-free travel to other countries. Currently, the Indian Passport ranks 84th in the Global Passport Index and allows visa-free or visa on arrival access to only 58 countries, behind many other Asian countries as well. Holding a stronger passport can allow the freedom of travel worldwide and is an enticing reason to gain Global Citizenship.

Migrate World India specializes in facilitating the process for executives and high-profile individuals and families in gaining residency or second citizenship and Passport in different countries in as little as 3 to 6 months through a government set investment. All this is achieved while adhering to universal sustainability principles as the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) participants.

Headquartered in Dubai, with affiliate offices and on-ground staff across the globe, Migrate World India offers a wide range of services, from citizenship and residency by investment to universal real estate, company formation and numerous multi-family office services. With over 17 years of experience in individualizing every client case, they help clients become citizens of the world legally, proficiently and professionally.

www.migrateworld.com

