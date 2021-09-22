Bhubaneswar, September 22: A 45-year-old woman was detained on Tuesday for allegedly killing her husband and hiding the body for two days at their house. The incident took place under the limits of Chandrasekharpur police station in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The accused woman, identified as Jhingi, and her husband Syama Mundari had a strained relationship. The police suspect Jhingi killed Mundari due to matrimonial dispute between the couple. Odisha Horror: Woman Burnt Alive by Lover in Ganjam District; Accused Arrested.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the couple's neighbours noticed a foul smell and informed the police. "On Tuesday morning we caught a foul smell coming from the house. It was then that we informed the police. We were shocked to find Mundari was dead and his wife staying with his body for the last two days," Arjuna Diggal, a neighbour, was quoted by Times of India as saying. Odisha: Man Kills Daughter, Wife; Commits Suicide in Jagatsinghpur District.

Mundari's cousin Sangram told the police that he was killed by Jhingi. "My brother’s wife was addicted to alcohol. She might have picked up a quarrel with him and killed him. I saw injury marks on his face and neck," he alleged. Jhingi, however, claimed refuted the allegation.

"She claimed her husband died of some illness. But she could not give any satisfactory reply as to why she kept the body at home for two days," an officer said. A case has been registered and the police detained Jhingi for further questioning.

"We have detained the deceased’s wife for interrogation. Minor injury marks were found on the body, though the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after postmortem. The circumstances that led to the death are being examined," Deputy Commissioner of Police Uma Shankar Dash said. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).