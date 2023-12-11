Invitation for Amit Shah to visit the temple and seek the blessings of Baba - Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri

New Delhi [India], December 11: Home Minister, Amit Shah, received a warm welcome alongside other officials at the national convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri, the National President of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, mentioned to the Home Minister about the glory and significant presence of Khatu Shyam Baba Ji.

He extended an invitation for Shri Amit Shah to visit the temple and seek the blessings of Baba, emphasizing that the temple is nothing short of the eighth wonder of the world.

This dham is the biggest example of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma and where lakhs of people crowd show their feelings and devotion towards Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham.

