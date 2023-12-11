Mumbai, December 11: Sony has finally launched its Sony PlayStation VR2 in India after globally revealing it globally on February 2023. The Sony PlayStation VR2 was made available in select global markets due to the supply constraints. Now, the device is available in India with high-res OLED screen. Sony launched two variants of its PlayStation VR2 in India including Standard Edition and Bundled Edition.

Sony PlayStation VR2 Standard Edition and Sony PlayStation VR2 Bundled Edition have been launched in India at higher prices compared to the US market. The new PlayStation VR2 offers new curvy design, new headgear, and adjustable scope. The VR2 device is launched in its popular black and white colour combination. iQOO 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 To Launch in India on December 12: Know Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Sony PlayStation VR2 Specifications, Features and Compatibilty:

The Sony PlayStation VR2 is launched in India with an 4K OLED screen offering 2400x2040 high resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution offers better visuals and high refresh rate ensures smoother gaming experience. The Indian customers can now enjoy the eye-tracking feature with the help of its built-in IR cameras. According to the reports, the cameras are capable of tracking headsets and controllers.

The Sony PSVR2 comes with other notable features like 110 degree wider FOV (Field of View) for covering more visuals and enjoy immersive experience. Overall, the PSVR2 is more lightweight and compact compared to the previous version. The new VR2 version is launched with built-in motor that offers better haptic feedback. The device is compatible to run VR games like Resident Evil Village VR, Among Us VR, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, Jurassic World Aftermath, Horizon Call of the Mountain and many more. Realme C67 5G Launch on December 14 With 33W Fast-Charging, Check Other Announced Features of Realme's New Budget-Smartphone Here,

Sony PS VR2 Offerings and Price Details:

In India, the PlayStation VR2 prices are different according to their versions. The Sony PS VR2 Standard Edition is available at Rs 57,990 which is more than the price of Sony PlayStation 5. The Sony PS VR Bundled Edition is available at Rs 61,999 and offers Horizon Call of the Mountain. In the US, the devices are sold at $549.99 onwards which is approximately Rs 45,854 in India.

