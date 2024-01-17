PRNewswire

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 17: LGL engages in importing, filling, distribution and sale of LPG in Sri Lanka. It is the largest LPG supplier in Sri Lanka with a market share of 85 per cent and operates an LPG filling plant in Kerawalapitiya with a filling capacity of 1,600 MTs/day. A second filling plant located at Mabima is under construction.

LGTL provides bulk storage and pipeline facilities for LPG. The key storage facility is strategically located at Kerawalapitiya (few Km's north of the commercial capital - Colombo) with a capacity of 8,000 MT.

Surplus land available at Kerawalapitiya for expansion of both storage capacity (LGTL) and filling capacity (LGL).

Kerawalapitiya8,000 MTStorage capacity

1,600 MT/dayFilling capacity

MabimaCylinder refurbishment unit , bulk LPG receiving & dispatch facilities + Upcoming filling plant

Distribution Network42Distributors

14,000+Dealers

GoSL will implement this divestiture via its State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) has been appointed as the Transaction Advisor. The divestiture will be completed through a two-stage competitive bidding process.

Interested parties are invited to access the Request for Expression of Interest document from the following website: https://www.treasury.gov.lk/web/sru-entities-to-be-divested/section/litro-gas-lanka

For additional information please contact: Sandeep Negi, Partner - Restructuring, DTTILLP, snegi@deloitte.com, +91-9810853754 Manish Sharma, Director - Restructuring, DTTILLP, smanish@deloitte.com, +91-9871675889 Nabiha Mohamed, State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit, Transaction Team Lead, lgl@sru.gov.lk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319409/GoSL.jpg

