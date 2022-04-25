New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): While IPL 2022 is getting hotter, Octa, a global brand of investment services, announces the launch of a new campaign on the streaming platform Hotstar, which helps cricket enthusiasts watch their favourite teams play live.

All through the IPL season, Hotstar will be streaming Octa's Second Income campaign video clips during the matches.

The Second Income campaign aims at presenting real-life situations where a second source of income could be of use. Inspired by the motto of Octa, 'Invest at your best', it highlights the importance of additional income in achieving financial well-being.

The videos streamed on Hotstar are linked to Octa's site where users can acquaint themselves with opportunities of earning a second income with the brand.

"At Octa, it is our deep conviction that everyone should be able to diversify their income streams. With the Second Income campaign, we want to show that the world of investments is not something beyond the reach of the general public. On the contrary, anyone willing to put their time and effort into financial education can discover the benefits of investing online and generating additional income," an Octa spokesperson commented.

The Second Income campaign is part of an ongoing collaboration between Delhi Capitals and Octa, the team's principal sponsor. The campaign videos will be streamed by Hotstar until 29 May.

Octa is a global brand of people-oriented investment services that focuses on providing timely analytical data for conscious financial decisions. The data-driven environment includes currency trading, copy trading, stock trading, and cryptoasset trading. Members can also enjoy free sources of genuine content.

