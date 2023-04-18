New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsReach): IPN FORUM - India's leading Knowledge Network of School leaders today announced the launch of IPN CONFLUENCE- Navigating the UNCHARTED a 19 city nationwide School leaders Dialogue in association with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham a multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 24,000 with 1700+ strong faculty. Accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC.

School leaders across the globe have navigated some unprecedented challenges in wake of COVID-19, while the usual optimism and fervor are back to school since COVID has subsided, the advent of AI tools making its way into the overall ecosystem, is seriously putting some tough questions to educators globally. In the context of India, the changes have been a bit more radical given the country embraced the new education policy in the year 2020(NEP2020) which has embarked the systemic overhauling for good.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 27th Roza of Ramzan on April 19 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

In order to support/help navigate these uncharted path IPN FORUM in association with its valued partner Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have created a 19-city program for teachers and school leaders which will kickstart from 29th April 2023 and go onto December 2023.

Sharing his view on the launch of IPN CONFLUENCE 2023, Gaurava Yadav, Founder & moderator, IPN FORUM, we are delighted to bring to the school community a comprehensive program that not only involves school leaders but also teachers, which is based on the feedback IPN received during IPN MANTHAN program which was a massive success hosted over past eighteen months in 27 Indian major cities. I am also thankful to our partner in Amrita University for continuing our partnership in its second year.

Also Read | What Is Heat Stroke? Know Symptoms, Causes and Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness.

Expressing his views from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham "We are delighted to partner with the Edu Ace for the IPN Confluence. We, at Amrita University, always prioritize the holistic development of students and educators as a whole. We have been indulged in various Teachers & Principal training programs across the country on various aspects of experiential learning and the technological advancement that an educator would need to be updated about. Am sure that this IPN Confluence is the right step in that direction," said Br. Maheshwara Chaitanya, Director Admissions, Dy. Controller of Exams and Director (ICPC Asia Amritapuri) at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

For more information, press only:

For IPN FORUM

www.ipnfoundation.org

Neha Tewari

Neha.tewari@eduace.in

For Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Br. Maheshwara Chaitanya,

Director Admissions.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)