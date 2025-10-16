iPrudent Expands Its Network with a New Branch in Jammu, Tapping into the Region's Vast Growth Potential

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: iPrudent (formerly Prudent Asset India Pvt Ltd) proudly announces the inauguration of its new branch in Jammu, a city close to the heart of the organization's leadership. This milestone underscores iPrudent's mission to expand financial literacy and mutual fund penetration across India, making expert guidance accessible to more investors.

Industry data highlights the potential of Jammu's mutual fund market, with total AUM in the region standing at approximately Rs. 8,176 crore as of September 2025. With SIP contributions and retail participation rising steadily nationwide, the city represents an exciting opportunity for wealth creation and financial inclusion.

The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ravi Kumar Jha, MD & CEO of LIC Mutual Fund, who traveled from Mumbai. He noted, "Jammu, though nascent in mutual fund adoption, is a promising growth frontier. iPrudent is committed to expanding financial literacy, simplifying access to mutual funds, and fostering SIP-led investing habits to empower local investors."

"This milestone is deeply special, as Jammu is not just another city on the map- it's a place that holds emotional and cultural significance for us," said Sunil Gupta, Founder & CEO of iPrudent. "Known for its divine energy and vibrant spirit, Jammu perfectly mirrors our own values of faith, integrity, and growth. The branch will be led by a team of seasoned and highly experienced Chartered Accountants, bringing professionalism, integrity, and local insight to clients in the region. I'm truly optimistic about Team Jammu and wish them great success ahead as they continue to empower investors in the region."

With this expansion, iPrudent further strengthens its footprint across India. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Vashi, the firm operates multiple branches in Panvel, Seawoods, Ulwe, Kharghar and Pune, along with its recently launched office in Jammu. Each location reflects iPrudent's client-first philosophy- offering trusted financial guidance, innovative solutions, and a seamless digital experience to help investors achieve their long-term financial goals.

Since 2006, iPrudent has been a leading name in wealth management and mutual fund distribution in India. With a focus on Integrity, Innovation, and Intelligent Investing, the firm has built a reputation for delivering strategic financial solutions tailored for long-term success. iPrudent's services span Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), catering to both retail and high-net-worth investors.

For more information, visit: www.prudentasset.inLinkedIn: Prudent Asset India Pvt Ltd

