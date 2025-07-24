PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24: Once again bringing pride to the city of Indore at the national level, the School of Architecture (SOA) of IPS Academy has been honored with the prestigious HUDCO Citation Trophy at the 67th NASA India AGBM & Trophy Jury Convention. This recognition stands as a testament to the institution's academic excellence, innovative capabilities, and commitment to social responsibility.

HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation), a premier public sector undertaking under the Government of India, presents this trophy to architecture institutions that demonstrate sensitive, practical, and innovative design solutions in areas like housing, urban development, sustainable design, and social inclusivity. This year, hundreds of leading architecture colleges from across the country competed for the HUDCO Trophy, with IPS Academy, Indore securing the coveted Citation Award.

Dr. Manita Saxena, Principal of SOA, said,

"This is not just a trophy--it reflects the thoughtfulness, dedication, and social awareness of our students. Our students are the future of responsible architecture, capable of recognizing real societal needs and delivering creative solutions."

Architect Achal Chaudhary, President of IPS Academy, also congratulated the team on their success, stating,

"This honor is a matter of great pride for us. It shows that IPS Academy not only leads in education but is deeply committed to social transformation. Receiving recognition from a platform like HUDCO reinforces the relevance of our academic vision."

The contributions of SOA faculty coordinators Ar. Kamini Badnore and Ar. Prateek Ahirwar were highly commendable in guiding the students. Through dedicated mentoring, deep subject knowledge, and consistent support, they played a pivotal role in leading the team to this achievement.

