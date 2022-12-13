New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/PNN): "The term 'reversal' is far from reality yet, however, "remission" can be used alternatively...", said Dr Omkar Singh, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine & Critical Care at the Smart Hospital, Ghaziabad.

India is often referred to as 'the diabetes capital of the world, as it accounts for about 17% of the total number of diabetes patients in the world. The International Diabetic Federation recently estimated close to 80 million diabetic patients in 2021 in India.

Summing up the diabetes awareness month (November), experts at the Smart Hospital, Ghaziabad, held a panel discussion to bust myths about the diabetes reversal programs. The session was primarily led by Dr Omkar Singh (Head of the Department of Medicine) and Dr Naved Akhter (Head of the Department of Pediatrics & Neonatology), moderated by other experts.

"Reverse Diabetes in 6 weeks" or "Reverse Diabetes naturally", have become the cult phrases that one may encounter often across the social media platforms. But can the condition be "reversed"? The word 'reversal' is misleading. " The term 'reversal' is far from reality yet, however, "remission" can be used alternatively; as of now 'remission' is defined as HB1C

