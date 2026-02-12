New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India and Canada have agreed to establish liaison officers in each other's countries to facilitate a more streamlined flow of information, particularly in dealing with security-related issues related to crimes and drugs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Responding to a question by ANI regarding National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's recent visit to Ottawa, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly media briefing, said that the NSA met his Canadian counterpart as part of ongoing collaboration on security matters between the two nations.

Also Read | Jesse Van Rootselaar, Transgender Woman Behind Tumbler Ridge School Shooting, First Killed Her Mother and Step-Brother at Home.

"NSA met his counterpart as part of ongoing collaboration and cooperation that we have on security matters. This is part of our regular dialogue that we have. Both countries have agreed to establish a liaison officer so that we can have a clear and smoother flow of information, better coordination on matters of security such as crimes and drugs," Jaiswal said.

However, Jaiswal noted that there is no set timeline for appointing the liaison officers.

Also Read | Bangladesh Parliamentary Election Results 2026: Will Wait for Outcome To See What Sort of Mandate Comes Out, Says MEA.

"Both countries have agreed that there will be liaison officers on both sides. As to when it is going to happen, I don't have a time framework in mind with me at this point in time. We will let you know once we have any update on that," he added.

The MEA's remark comes a day after India and Canada agreed to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers during a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, as part of the former's visit to Ottawa.

According to a MEA release, at a meeting on Saturday as part of the NSA's two-day visit to the country, both sides agreed to build on their working relationship.

As per the statement, the establishment of liaison officers is expected to streamline bilateral communications and facilitate timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern, including the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks.

"During the meeting, it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships," the statement stated.

These were part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada, during which the two sides acknowledged progress on initiatives to ensure the safety and security of their citizens and agreed on a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement priorities.

During the discussions, both countries also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues and agreed to continue collaboration on matters related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)