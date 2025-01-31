BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: As the increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats expose 38% of professionals to significant risks affecting their operations, reputation, and financial performance, cybersecurity has become a top priority on the risk radar of Indian organisations, according to PwC's Global Risk Survey India edition. Thus, there is a pressing need for leaders who can strategise and implement robust security measures in their organisations. Recognising cybersecurity as a top priority for risk management and leadership, ISB Executive Education, has announced the launch of the Cybersecurity for Leaders programme integrated with AI and Generative AI along with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations. With India's internet users set to rise by 15.7% to 900 million by 2025 (Deloitte, Cyber Insurance in India), cyber risks are escalating at an unprecedented rate. The World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2024 reports that 29% of organisations were materially impacted by cyber incidents in the past year alone. This growing threat underscores the urgent need for strong cybersecurity leadership. ISB Executive Education's Cybersecurity for Leaders Programme equips professionals with the expertise to implement robust security strategies, fortify defences, and protect business assets from evolving cyber threats. Designed for leaders, this programme enables organisations to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence. The 16-week online Cybersecurity for Leaders programme is meticulously designed to empower leaders with strategic foresight and technical expertise crucial in today's dynamic cybersecurity landscape. The programme brings together experienced professionals from top organisations like Sony Pictures, Shell, Quick Heal Antivirus, Commonwealth Bank, JP Morgan & Chase, Microsoft, Adobe, and more, ensuring a high-impact peer-learning environment. 45% of participants come from IT/Computers, followed by Telecom/Tech (11%), Banking (10%), Financial Services (9%), and Government (6%), highlighting the programme's cross-industry relevance. With 52% in IT/Technology roles and strong representation from Consulting, Sales, and Government Affairs, the cohort comprises decision-makers shaping cybersecurity strategies. 71% have 15+ years of experience, making this programme ideal for senior leaders looking to drive cybersecurity transformation in their organisations.

Announcing the programme's launch, Mr. Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus said, "Cyber threats pose an ever-increasing risk to businesses globally, demanding proficient leaders who can navigate this complex landscape with expertise. With a curriculum rich in cutting-edge technologies such as AI and Generative AI, alongside comprehensive coverage of cybersecurity regulations and compliance, the Cybersecurity for Leaders programme equips businesses and leaders to effectively manage and mitigate cyber risks. It is specifically designed for senior executives and leaders to make strategic decisions, build resilient teams, and navigate the complexities of cybersecurity with confidence." The Cybersecurity for Leaders programme includes pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning delivered by top ISB Executive Education faculty, cutting-edge modules on AI and Generative AI in cybersecurity, real-world case studies and business scenarios, a Capstone project, cybersecurity frameworks, live doubt clearing sessions, assignments and quizzes as well as an opportunity for peer-to-peer networking. The modules of this programme include introduction to cybersecurity, regulations and compliance, incident response and crisis management and building and managing a cybersecurity team among others.

Through this programme, leaders will be able to gain competitive edge in the cybersecurity landscape, such as:

* Describe key cybersecurity concepts and security objectives

* Discuss the strategy and functional implementation of cybersecurity protocols, defensive and offensive strategies

* Analyse the ethical considerations in cybersecurity

* Examine cybersecurity compliance and regulations

* Discuss how cybersecurity impacts the value chain of a company

* Evaluate considerations for developing business continuity and resilience during disruptions

* Interpret the role of emerging trends and technologies in cyberspace

* Discuss key components of creating and managing high-performing cyber teams The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities). The programme starts on March 31, 2025, with a fee of INR 1,39,900 + GST.

On successful completion of the programme with a minimum grading of 70% in all required assignments, participants will receive a certificate of completion from ISB Executive Education.

