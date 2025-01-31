Sean "Diddy" Combs and his mounting troubles just never seem to end! In the latest update, the controversial rap module is accused of dangling a person over an apartment balcony and coercing two additional women into commercial sex acts. Prosecutors on Thursday (January 30) expanded Sean Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering case with charges of victimising two additional women. Sean Combs, who pleaded not guilty to the accusation, continues to remain in custody with a trial set for May 5, 2025. ‘That Was Just Saturday Night’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Childhood Friend Claims Rapper Was ‘Desensitised’ to Sex by His Mom’s Wild Parties, Reveals Disturbing Details About Their Childhood.

Sean Combs Dangled Victim at Apartment Balcony

The updated indictment, filed at the Manhattan Federal Court, revealed that Combs, 55, once dangled a person at an apartment balcony and added two more names to the list of his sexually harassed victims. The indictment also revealed that the "I Need a Girl" singer sexually abused the victims for at least two decades, from 2004 to 2024. The new indictment filed on Thursday adds new accusations against the rap mogul but does not include new charges.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Allegations

The two victims were allegedly subjected to pre-arranged sexual encounters by the disgraced rap mogul, which usually lasted for multiple days. The acts, which also involved sexual workers, were sometimes recorded. Combs "abused, threatened ad coerced women and others around him to fulfil his sexual desires", as mentioned in the indictment. ‘I Want to Eat Your Flesh’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Chilling Cannibalistic Threat Allegations Following Heated Argument With Musician.

The Hip-Hop icon was also accused of "tracking whereabouts of the victims, dictating their appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing and supplying them with controlled substances." Combs, who was arrested in September 2024, was charged with sex-trafficking, racketeering and transportation to facilitate prostitution. The rapper continues to remain in custody at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.

